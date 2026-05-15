Kate O'Connor: A heptathlete juggling seven events, staying healthy and aiming for LA2028 Olympics

Kate O'Connor, a heptathlete from Dundalk, is preparing for the Commonwealth games and the European Championships this summer. She has had an amazing two years, becoming the first Irish woman to compete in a multi-disciplined sport at the Olympics and winning medals in various competitions. Staying healthy and beating her own national record are at the top of her to do list this summer, alongside winning both competitions of course. With seven events to train for, her training camp days are mostly spent around the track, zeroing in on speed and in the gym. She believes that if you want to be at the top, there's no room for error and that every championship she does between now and then is a huge championship to her.

Playing one sport is time consuming for many people, but playing seven just seems impossible. Not for Kate O'Connor, as she gets ready to sprint headfirst into the Commonwealth games and the European Championships this summer.

The Dundalk heptathlete has had an amazing two years, becoming the first Irish woman to compete in a multi-disciplined sport at the Olympics and most recently winning bronze in the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships with a new national record. She's won silver in the 2025 World Championships and another silver medal in the 2025 World Indoors.

Staying healthy and beating her own national record are at the top of her to do list this summer, alongside winning both competitions of course. With seven events to train for, her training camp days are currently out in the Portuguese sunshine are mostly spent around the track, zeroing in on speed and in the gym. That's alongside regular physio appointments to stay on top of any knee or Achilles niggles that have troubled her in the past.

'I've been really lucky, since 2025 I've had no major injuries and I think that little niggles here and there are just part of sport, and it's more so how you deal with them and how you stay on top of them,' said O'Connor. 'I think the people that win the medals are the people that stay healthiest for the longest and manage to turn up healthy.

' Her training days seem to stay the same no matter where she is, but the nicer Portuguese weather means she can train fully outside and take more time for recovery. Dealing with injuries and rehab are huge in such a high tempo sport, in a sphere where athletes seem to be constantly improving, breaking world and national records, there is increased pressure to follow the pack.

Despite this O'Connor's mental attitude remains positive and she doesn't feel the current need for a sports phycologist.

'I'm very aware of my body and my mental health and I think that if I ever feel like it's needed I will be there in the skip of a heartbeat because I know the support is there. ' But the LA2028 Olympics are still in her sights, as she builds towards a higher finish than 14th in Paris 2024.

'I think that between now and LA every championship, every competition, every day I train is working towards LA and being in the best possible condition that I can be in. 'But at the same time every championship I do between now and then is a huge championship to me, and I know that the Olympics are sometimes put on a pedestal but the Commonwealth games is huge, European Champs is huge, World Championships are huge and winning medals at those shouldn't be disregarded or taken for granted at all.

' Splitting your time training between all the event's does seem stressful, but not for O'Connor as her father Michael perfects her training programmes. She believes that if you want to be at the top, there's no room for error.

'You've got to ultimately be excellent at all seven, and when you're fighting for the medals, you can't have a weakness because one of the other girls will come and show you up for it. ' O'Connor is one of SPAR & EUROSPAR Ambassadors ahead of their new initiative giving out €60,000 across 30 different sports clubs nationwid





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Kate O'connor Heptathlete Commonwealth Games European Championships Olympics Training Camp Speed Gym Physio Appointments Niggles Mental Attitude Sports Phycologist SPAR & EUROSPAR Ambassadors Initiative €60 000 Different Sports Clubs Nationwide

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