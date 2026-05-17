Kate O'Connor: A World Champion and Olympic Contender in Seven Disciplines

Kate O'Connor, a heptathlete for Team Ireland, shares her journey, challenges, and inspiration in seven disciplines. She discusses her dad's encouragement, the toughest event to master, and the importance of constant learning.

Kate O'Connor is not just good at one event; she has SEVEN! 800 Metres (indoor and outdoor), Shot Put, Long Jump, High Jump, Hurdles, Javelin!

It's tiring just reading the list! The World Champion and Olympic contender for Team Ireland joins Alison on Weekend Breakfast for a brilliant chat about life as a heptathlete (and yes, how to say it! ) — and what it really takes to be good at seven disciplines, not just one. Kate shares how she fell into multi-events 'organically,' thanks a lot to her dad's encouragement - he is tell her coach to this day.

She opens up about the toughest event to master, the mindset behind constant learning, and the whirlwind of medals, records, and media attention! And perhaps the most important of all -- inspiring the young athletes of Ireland to live their own dream! Kate chatted to Alison as part of the SPAR and Eurospar Community Fund - helping more kids get into sport by investing in their clubs.

Nominees are being asked to submit a short application to showcase how their club is 'Hungry For Success.





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Heptathlete World Champion Olympic Contender Team Ireland Seven Disciplines Dad's Encouragement Toughest Event To Master Mindset Constant Learning Medals Records Media Attention Inspiring Young Athletes SPAR And Eurospar Community Fund Hungry For Success

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