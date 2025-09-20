Kate's Silence on Harry's Birthday Points to Continued Royal Rift

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe analyzes the ongoing strained relationship between Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, highlighting the significance of her silence on Harry's recent birthday and contrasting it with Meghan's public celebration. The absence of well wishes from the Waleses suggests lingering hurt from previous actions and revelations, particularly the Oprah interview and Harry's memoir. This stands in stark contrast to the recent meeting between Harry and King Charles, indicating a complex dynamic within the royal family. The article explores the roles of protocol, personal feelings, and potential for future reconciliation.

The relationship between Prince Harry and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton , remains strained, despite Harry's recent meeting with his father, King Charles . Royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggests that Kate's silence on Harry's recent birthday speaks volumes, indicating a continued rift within the royal family .

The absence of any public acknowledgment of Harry's birthday from Kate and Prince William is seen as a clear message that they are still hurt by the actions and revelations made by Harry and Meghan in the past, particularly concerning the allegations against Kate. \According to Larcombe, royal protocol restricts William and Kate from openly addressing the situation. They opt for subtle gestures instead, such as the lack of birthday greetings, which sends a clear message of distance. Harry, on the other hand, is reportedly keen to mend the relationship, expressing a desire to bring his children back to the UK for visits and foster closer bonds with his British family. However, Larcombe notes that Harry hasn't taken any public steps to demonstrate his desire for reconciliation, particularly with William and Kate. In contrast, Meghan Markle seems less interested in a reconciliation, focused on her own career and lifestyle. The contrast is stark, with Meghan celebrating Harry's birthday with social media posts, while William and Kate maintain their silence, a stark contrast to the previous year when both Charles and the Waleses publicly acknowledged Harry's 40th birthday, reflecting a significant shift in the dynamics within the royal family and revealing the depth of the existing animosity between the Sussexes and the Waleses. \The strained relationship is believed to stem from the accusations made by Harry and Meghan, most notably concerning Kate's alleged role in an incident involving bridesmaid dresses. Duncan points out that branding someone a liar is difficult to forgive, which is why William and Kate likely avoided a meeting with Harry during his recent UK visit. While King Charles may have felt obligated to meet with Harry, William seemingly remains unwilling to move forward due to the personal attacks against Kate. While Harry was in the UK, the Waleses made no effort to meet up. Meanwhile, Harry celebrated his birthday with Meghan and their children in California. The Duke's visit with the King has opened the door for future visits, but the path to reconciliation with William and Kate remains uncertain, suggesting that while Harry has taken a step towards his father, his relationship with his brother and sister-in-law is still very strained





