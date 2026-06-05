Katie McCabe Aims to Follow Seamus Coleman's Path in Irish Football

Katie McCabe expresses her admiration for Seamus Coleman, who could play for Ireland until Euro 2028, and hopes to follow in his footsteps by continuing to play for her country into her late-30s.

Katie McCabe says she would love to follow in the footsteps of Seamus Coleman by playing for her country into her late-30s. The game takes place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where the Girls in Green have a 100 percent record after wins over France in 2004 and Slovenia last year.

McCabe spoke ahead of that game of her admiration for Coleman, who could now play on until Euro 2028 following his decision to leave the Toffees in pursuit of regular first-team football. The pair got together in 2021 to successfully negotiate equal pay between both the men's and women's senior international players. Both sets of players now receive the same match fee, something McCabe described as a great day for Irish football.

McCabe hasn't forgotten the Donegalman's help in securing the landmark pay deal, and yesterday she said she would love to keep playing for Ireland for many years to come. The full-back, who turns 31 in September and is seven years younger than Coleman, replied: Yeah, I hope so. I've a lot of admiration for Seamus. He's an amazing person, someone who has always been supportive of what we're trying to create here with the women's team.

Coleman said at the time of the deal: We are delighted as players to do what we can to ensure that our female international players are treated equally and fairly, and we remain fully committed to doing whatever we can to achieve that goal together. His influence on Hallgrímsson's side on and off the pitch, even though he is no longer captain, is replicated in Carla Ward's dressing room by McCabe.

Team of the Season, while her goals have been key to Ireland's standing in the current World Cup qualification campaign. McCabe has scored three goals in four games so far, and an automatic place in next year's finals is still within reach, albeit realistically only with a pair of wins against the Netherlands and France.

Her age wasn't an issue for Chelsea when they placed a three-year contract on the table when it was clear that her time at And when it comes to professionalism and conditioning, the Tallaght native remains on top of her game. Her decision to remain in the ultra-competitive and physical WSL rather than move to the continent, where a host of clubs would have queued up for her signature, is another indicator of her evergreen nature.

For me, I wanted to compete in the Women's Super League, which is the best league in the world in my opinion, said the ambitious star. You've seen that with how attractive it is with top, top players from all over the world wanting to play there. I want to win trophies like the WSL and Champions League again, so Chelsea was the perfect fit for that





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