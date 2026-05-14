Katie McCabe and Sam Kerr: Key Players Leaving Arsenal and Chelsea

Katie McCabe, the captain of the Ireland women's team, is leaving Arsenal after 11 years with the club. She will depart upon her contract expiration, meaning her farewell match will be this Saturday's trip to face Liverpool at Anfield. Meanwhile, striker Sam Kerr will leave Chelsea when her contract expires at the end of the season.

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCABE IS LEAVING ARSENAL AFTER 11 YEARS WITH THE CLUB. THE 30-YEAR-OLD WILL DEPART UPON HER CONTRACT EXPIRATION, MEANING SATURDAY’S TRIP TO FACE LIVERPOOL AT ANFIELD WILL BE HER FAREWELL MATCH .

THE WIDE PLAYER, WHO HAS MADE 305 APPEARANCES AND SCORED 37 GOALS SINCE SIGNING FROM SHELBOURNE IN DECEMBER 2015, HAS WON EVERY TROPHY AVAILABLE IN HER TIME WITH THE CLUB. LAST SEASON, SHE ADDED THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TO A LIST OF HONOURS WHICH INCLUDES THE WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE, THE FA CUP, THREE LEAGUE CUPS, AND THE FIFA CHAMPIONS CUP, WHICH WAS CLAIMED IN FEBRUARY.

BARCELONA LEFT-BACK ONA BATTLE IS EXPECTED TO SIGN FOR ARSENAL, BUT THERE HAD BEEN RECENT INDICATIONS THAT TALKS OVER A LATE DEAL WERE ONGOING BETWEEN THE CLUB AND MCCABE. THE DUBLINER WAS ALSO SAID TO BE ON THE RADAR OF SEVERAL OTHER CLUBS, WITH THE ATHLETIC REPORTING INTEREST FROM WSL RIVALS MANCHESTER CITY AND CHELSEA, AS WELL AS FROM AMERICA’S NWSL, IN RECENT MONTHS.

MCCABE HAS BEEN A PERMANENT FIXTURE FOR ARSENAL THROUGH THE YEARS, PRIMARILY AT LEFT-BACK, BUT SHE HAS EXCELED WHILE FILLING IN AT CENTRE-BACK ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS THIS SEASON. AFTER A 2016 FA CUP MEDAL AND A LOAN SPELL WITH GLASGOW CITY IN 2017, SHE BECAME A REGULAR UNDER MANAGER JOE MONTEMURRO, WINNING THE 2018 LEAGUE CUP AND 2019 WSL TITLE. THE ARSENAL STATEMENT HAILED ‘KATE’S PASSION AND SPIRITED STYLE, CEMENTING HER PLACE AS A FIRM FAVOURITE ON THE TERRACES’.

SHE WAS VOTED PLAYER OF THE SEASON IN 2020/21 AND AGAIN IN 2022/23, A YEAR IN WHICH THE GUNNERS WON ANOTHER LEAGUE CUP AND MADE A MEMORABLE RUN TO THE SEMI-FINALS OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, WITH MCCABE NAMED IN THE TOURNAMENT’S TEAM OF THE SEASON. ANOTHER LEAGUE CUP WIN FOLLOWED IN 2024 BEFORE THE 2025 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TRIUMPH, WHERE MCCABE LINED OUT AT LEFT-BACK IN THE 1-0 WIN OVER BARCELONA.

LAST WEEK, SHE WAS ANNOUNCED AS THE ARSENAL PLAYER OF THE MONTH FOR APRIL. THE CLUB STATEMENT INCLUDED A QUOTE FROM DIRECTOR OF WOMEN’S FOOTBALL CLARE WHEATLEY.

‘OVER MORE THAN A DECADE AT ARSENAL, KATE HAS MADE A SIGNIFICANT AND LASTING CONTRIBUTION TO THE HISTORY AND SUCCESS OF OUR FOOTBALL CLUB,’ SHE SAID. ‘KATE HAS LED WITH PASSION AND COMMITMENT, GIVING EVERYTHING FOR THE BADGE AND FORGING A SPECIAL BOND WITH OUR SUPPORTERS. SHE DEPARTS AS A CLUB LEGEND AND WE ARE SO PROUD OF OUR SHARED JOURNEY TOGETHER. ’ MEANWHILE, STRIKER SAM KERR WILL LEAVE CHELSEA WHEN HER CONTRACT EXPIRES AT THE END OF THE SEASON.

THE AUSTRALIAN IS CURRENTLY ONE SHORT OF MATCHING CHELSEA’S RECORD GOALSCORER FRAN KIRBY, HAVING NETTED 115 TIMES IN 157 APPEARANCES FOR THE CLUB SINCE JOINING IN JANUARY 2020. KERR HAS BEEN ONE OF THE STARS OF A TROPHY-LADEN SPELL FOR THE BLUES, TWICE WINNING THE WSL GOLDEN BOOT AND HELPING THE SIDE TO FIVE LEAGUE TITLES, THREE FA CUPS, AND THREE LEAGUE CUPS





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