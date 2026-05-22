Katie McCabe: Arsenal departure could boost Ireland's World Cup chances, manager says

The Ireland manager, Pat O'Callaghan, praises Katie McCabe's performances as the best left-back in the world, believing that her strong character and commitment to the game will be vital for Ireland's success next month in World Cup qualifiers against Netherlands and France.

The Dubliner Katie McCabe's 10-and-a-half-year association with Arsenal has come to an end, but her impressive performances have been recognised by being named in the WSL's 2025/26 Team of the Season.

Manager Pat O'Callaghan, expressing her disbelief at Katie's absence from Ballon d'Or conversations, highlighted Katie as the best left-back in the world. Ahead of two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Netherlands and France, facing a guaranteed third-placed finish, Katie's dedication and passion for the game will be crucial for Ireland's success. Arsenal's loss could well be Ireland's gain, considering Katie's motivation and high level of performance.

To keep her involved and focused, the manager has assured that Katie's club future won't distract her from the upcoming challenges





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