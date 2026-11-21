Chelsea captain Katie McCabe returns to training, boosting Ireland's hopes for their World Cup play-off against Poland. Full details on squad fitness and upcoming fixtures.

Katie McCabe has alleviated significant injury concerns for the Ireland national team following her participation in Chelsea's recent Women's Super League draw. The Irish captain started the 0-0 match against Liverpool, proving she is available for selection despite recent physical setbacks. This development provides a major boost for Ireland manager Carla Ward as the squad prepares for a critical World Cup play-off.

Mccabe Fitness Recovery After PSG Knock

Mccabe's availability comes as a relief after she was forced off during Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on November 20, 2026. The Dubliner picked up a knock in the 60th minute of the Champions League contest at Plough Lane, limping off the pitch in a manner that sparked immediate worry. She had missed that earlier match due to injury fears surrounding her fitness for the upcoming international fixtures.

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Following the midweek European action, there were valid concerns about her readiness for Ireland's play-off against Poland. However, images from Chelsea's training session on Friday showed Mccabe on the pitch, albeit wearing heavy strapping on her right leg. This visual evidence suggests the defender is progressing well and is likely to be fit for the national team camp.

Liverpool Draw And WSL Implications

The Chelsea captain led her club through a gritty performance at St Helen's Stadium, where the unbeaten WSL leaders were held to a scoreless draw. Liverpool relied on the heroic efforts of goalkeeper Khiara Keating to secure the point and extend their unbeaten run to four games, placing them eighth in the table. Mccabe played the entire 90 minutes, demonstrating her resilience and commitment to her club duties despite the recent leg knock.

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The result keeps Chelsea in a strong position, though they can now be bypassed in the standings if Manchester City defeats Tottenham on Sunday. The focus, however, remains on Mccabe's physical state, as her leadership and defensive capabilities are vital for both her club and her country in the high-stakes play-off scenario.

Mustaki Injury Concerns For Ward

While Mccabe's status is improving, Ireland manager Carla Ward faces another selection dilemma regarding Chloe Mustaki. The star defender was stretchered off during Nottingham Forest's 4-1 League Cup defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night. Mustaki went down clutching her knee in the 28th minute after attempting to clear a ball in the box, appearing in visible distress before requiring medical attention.

The left-sided centre-back is a crucial component of Ireland's defensive game plan, making her availability essential for the upcoming challenges. The lengthy delay in play underscored the severity of the incident, leaving Ward to monitor her fitness closely. The combination of Mccabe's recovery and Mustaki's potential absence creates a complex tactical landscape for the national team setup.

World Cup Play-off Schedule And Stakes

The Irish squad is scheduled to link up in Dublin next week to finalize preparations for the play-offs. The first leg against Poland will take place in Gdańsk on Tuesday 1 December. This initial encounter sets the stage for the decisive return tie, which is scheduled to be held at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 5 December.

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The stakes could not be higher, with the aggregate winners of these two matches qualifying for next summer's World Cup in Brazil. Over 25,000 tickets have already been sold for the Lansdowne Road clash, reflecting the immense public interest in securing a spot on the global stage. Manager Carla Ward must now navigate these injury concerns to ensure the team is at peak physical condition for the decisive dates in December.