Katie McCabe: Ireland Manager Carla Ward Praises Arsenal Star as Best Left-Back in the World Amid Transfer Speculation

Ireland manager Carla Ward lauds Katie McCabe as the world's best left-back amid past rejected bids from Chelsea, while addressing protest concerns ahead of the World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands.

Katie McCabe, a renowned left-back, has had transfer bids from Chelsea , their London rivals, rejected in both 2015 and 2023. Carla Ward , the Ireland manager, expressed high praise for McCabe ahead of the World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands in Cork.

She stated, "Katie would be a good fit for any team in the world... She's the best left-back in the world and no question about it. She was in every single WSL team of the year no matter where you looked. Katie would be a good fit for anybody and any team will be lucky to have her.

" McCabe's career at Arsenal, where she signed from Shelbourne in 2015, includes 305 appearances and the pinnacle of the 1-0 victory over Barcelona in the 2025 Champions League final. Ward also addressed questions regarding potential protests related to the upcoming fixtures against Israel, referencing the recent protest during the men's friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium. She noted, "It's not a good situation, is it for anybody? And I think it's a difficult situation for everybody involved.

I don't know is the answer, if we are expecting, but our focus will be solely on the Netherlands and trying to win that game.

" The broader news context includes various other stories: James Milner's retirement after becoming the Premier League's appearance record holder, a fatal assault in Dublin, a warmer-than-usual June forecast, and a US airbase targeted by Iran. The article concludes by noting that playing at home may not be the expected advantage in the current championship and promotes more sports news and opinion pieces





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Katie Mccabe Carla Ward Ireland Women's Football World Cup Qualifier Netherlands Arsenal Chelsea Transfer Speculation Left-Back Protest Israel Champions League WSL Women's Football

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