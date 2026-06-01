Katie McCabe's Club Future on the Verge of Being Decided

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has drawn interest from Women's Super League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City after leaving Arsenal at the end of the season. Her club future is on the verge of being decided, with Chelsea reportedly set to sign her without having to fork over a fee.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has drawn interest from Women's Super League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City after leaving Arsenal at the end of the season.

Her club future is on the verge of being decided, with Chelsea reportedly set to sign her without having to fork over a fee. McCabe is a key figure for Ireland, particularly in the absence of suspended duo Denise O'Sullivan and Emily Murphy, who have excelled during the campaign so far. Ireland host the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, and then it's away to France next Tuesday.

Two wins would send Ireland to the World Cup as automatic qualifiers, while they have all but booked a favourable play-off path. Ireland boss Carla Ward believes McCabe is the best left back in the world and that she would be a good fit for any team.

Ward also stated that McCabe will be a key figure on Friday against the Netherlands, and that the team is still hungry and ready to step up despite the losses of O'Sullivan and Murphy. Ireland's prospects of achieving two huge wins are still seen as underdogs, but they want to be competing with the best teams in the world





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