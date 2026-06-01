Katie McCabe Seals Move from Arsenal to Chelsea

Ireland international Katie McCabe has sealed her move from Arsenal to Chelsea, ending a decade-long stint with the Gunners. The 30-year-old left-back will join the Blues on 1 July, when her Arsenal contract expires.

Ireland international Katie McCabe has sealed her move from Arsenal to Chelsea . The 30-year-old spent 10 and a half years with the Gunners, winning the Women's Super League , the FA Cup, the Champions League , the Champions Cup and three League Cups during that time.

As previously reported, the ex-Raheny United youngster will officially join the Blues on 1 July, when her Arsenal contract expires. The Dubliner, who is currently in the Ireland camp preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with the Netherlands and France, expressed her delight at completing the move to the side who finished the 2025-26 Women's Super League season in third place, two points behind runners-up Arsenal.

She said she is really excited to get going and show the Chelsea fans how ready she is to perform for the badge. McCabe is looking forward to walking out at Stamford Bridge as a home player, being around the fan base and competing for trophies on all fronts. This club has been successful for so many years, and she wants to keep pushing and driving that, and for her, it's about bringing that success back to Chelsea.

Reigning WSL champions Man City were also linked with McCabe, while Chelsea originally tried to sign the Kilnamanagh native in 2015 before she joined Arsenal, and they also reportedly had a substantial bid rejected for the Ireland star in 2023. It is a timely boost for Chelsea. Of their alternative options at full-back, Niamh Charles has been heavily linked with a move to Man City, while England international Lucy Bronze is out of contract this summer.

McCabe has 34 goals in 105 caps for her country. Earlier today, Ireland boss Carla Ward backed McCabe's move, calling her the best left-back in the world and saying any team will be lucky to have her





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