KATIE MCCABE WANTS TO BE PART OF HISTORIC MOMENT AS SHE CALLS IT A DAY FOR ARSENAL

The news recounts the final game of Katie McCabe, who leaves Arsenal after 11 years at the club. Arsenal secured their place in the Women’s Champions League, and Katie McCabe had a crucial role in the triumph. Allison Russo, who played against Katie, struck a brace in the game against Liverpool, and Denise OSullivan also features in the match.

KATIE MCCABE ENSURED Arsenal qualfied automatically for the Women’s Champions League as she bowed out after 11 years at the club. The Republic of Ireland skipper wore the captain’s armband for the Gunners on the occasion of her final game against Liverpool at Anfield in the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners to confirm second place and McCabe played a key part in the triumph. McCabe was part of the team that brought the Champions League trophy to north London in 2025, and her departure was confirmed earlier this week despite the club attempting a dramatic U-turn on a decision to not renew the 30-year-old’s contract earlier this year





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KATIE MCCABE ARSENAL LEVERKUSEN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WOMEN's SUPER LEAGUE

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