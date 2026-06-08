Katie Taylor Final Fight Confirmed at Croke Park Against Flora Pili

Katie Taylor's farewell fight will be on September 5 at Croke Park against undefeated French fighter Flora Pili, with the aim of becoming a three-time undisputed world champion.

Katie Taylor 's final fight has been officially confirmed for Saturday, 5th September in Croke Park against Flora Pili of France. The London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist and two-weight queen of boxing (25-1, 6 KOs) returns home for a special night in front of over 80,000 supporters - where she will bid to become a three-time Undisputed champion of the world.

It will be the first time a professional boxing event has been staged at the historic home of the GAA since Muhammad Ali fought Detroit heavyweight Alvin Blue Lewis back in 1972. News of the undercard will be released in due course according to promoters. Katie Taylor expressed her gratitude and excitement: This seems like the perfect way to end it - by becoming Undisputed Champion again in our national stadium which has such a special place in Irish hearts.

I m so grateful that it s happening and I can t thank the people of this country enough for the support I have received over the years. People have travelled all around the world to follow my career and I m hoping I can repay some of that with a big performance on September 5.

I m under no illusions that Flora will present a very tough challenge, she s undefeated as a professional and has a good amateur pedigree so I have the utmost respect for her. I ve been blessed to achieve more than I could ever have dreamed in this sport but fighting at Croke Park really is the icing on the cake.

I hope it s the kind of event that will inspire a whole new generation to take up sport and follow their passions - that for me would be the greatest legacy I could leave. Promoter Eddie Hearn added his thoughts: For everything Katie Taylor has accomplished, and for all those she has inspired along the way, it is absolutely beyond deserved.

From turning over as a professional a decade ago, to fighting in the most iconic stadiums around the world and making history at Madison Square Garden, she s done it all. What a magical adventure it has been. Getting here to Croke Park has been years in the making. But we were never giving up on delivering this dream.

And to end this special journey together by becoming a three-time Undisputed Champion of the World is indeed the perfect farewell to what has been an extraordinary fairytale. The noise when Katie Taylor walks out in front of Croke Park on September 5 - live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN - will reverberate around the world. Katie s manager Brian Peters said: This is a fitting, final chapter to what has been one of sport s great fairytales.

From dreaming about winning Olympic Gold medals in a sport that didn t even exist to completely transforming her sport. Katie has broken global audience records and featured in some of the most iconic venues in fights that will be forever remembered. She s reigned as a World Champion for 20 years and it s been the most remarkable journey.

She has seen and done it all but winning back her Undisputed title at Croke Park will truly top everything that has come before. I ve no doubt Flora Pili will be prepared for the fight of her life but she will need to be because in front of a packed Croke Park, Katie will stop at nothing to make sure she becomes Undisputed Champion again.

Flora Pili commented: Katie Taylor is one of the greatest champions in the history of women s boxing, and I have tremendous respect for everything she has achieved. Facing a legend like her represents the biggest opportunity of my career. On September 5, I will step into the ring fully prepared and ready to embrace this challenge in my quest to become the undisputed world champion.

Tickets will officially be released on sale next week via Ticketmaster, Friday June 12, priced from €38.70, with family ticket packages (seated in a non-alcohol area in the stadium) priced at €125.50. The event promises to be a historic night for Irish sport and women s boxing, as Taylor aims to cement her legacy by reclaiming the undisputed titles in front of a home crowd. Fans are advised to purchase tickets early given the expected high demand.

The undercard details are yet to be announced but are anticipated to feature rising Irish talents and international contenders. This fight not only marks the end of an era for Taylor but also a celebration of her remarkable journey from Olympic champion to professional superstar. The atmosphere at Croke Park is expected to be electric, with the venue hosting a boxing event for the first time in over 50 years.

Taylor s career has been defined by breaking barriers and inspiring millions, and this final chapter is set to be a fitting tribute to her legacy





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