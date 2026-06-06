Katie Taylor Receives Standing Ovation at Croke Park Ahead of September Title Fight

Boxing champion Katie Taylor made a surprise half-time appearance at the Leinster Hurling final, receiving a standing ovation at Croke Park. She discussed her upcoming undisputed title bout against Flora Pili on September 5 and her desire to end her career with a challenging fight.

At the half-time of the Leinster Hurling Championship final between Dublin and Galway, the crowd at Croke Park rose to their feet as boxing legend Katie Taylor made a surprise appearance on the pitch.

The Bray native received a thunderous standing ovation, her cheers nearly overwhelming the RTÉ half-time analysis team. During the break, Taylor was interviewed by Joanne Cantwell and the hurling panel, expressing her excitement about her upcoming fight at the iconic stadium. She described the moment as potentially the most iconic of her career, fulfilling a long-held bucket list dream to compete at Croke Park.

Dressed in a maroon jacket, she would have had extra cause for celebration as Galway secured a decisive victory, 4-29 to 4-15, claiming the Bob O'Keeffe Cup. Taylor's next bout is scheduled for September 5 against France's Flora Pili, a match where she aims to become an undisputed world champion for the third time.

The 39-year-old champion has pledged to engage in an entertaining, toe-to-toe battle, reminiscent of her earlier career brawls, despite her recent fight against Amanda Serrano showcasing a more tactical, counter-punching style. Taylor emphasized that she wants to end her career with a real challenge, not a walkover, and sees Pili as a dangerous opponent who will bring out her best.

Reflecting on her legacy, she affirmed her commitment to fighting the best and sealing an amazing career with one final great performance





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Taylor Boxing Croke Park Hurling Leinster Championship Flora Pili Undisputed Champion GAA Standing Ovation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Taylor set to confirm final fight at Croke ParkKatie Taylor is expected to announce her final boxing match at Croke Park in September, facing likely opponent Flora Pili. The article also reveals details about her husband Sean McCavanagh, an American real estate broker and father of five, and her role as stepmother.

Read more »

Katie Taylor's Last Fight: 'Once Upon a Time' Poster Unveiled Ahead of Croke Park EventKatie Taylor, Ireland's golden girl, will fight one last time at Croke Park on September 5, headlining an event that will generate €12m in ticket sales and net the GAA circa €1m. The opposing fighter will be French, and the fight is expected to be the biggest attendance in history for female sport. Tickets for the early-evening event will go on pre-sale next Wednesday, with general sale next Friday.

Read more »

Katie Taylor's Final Fight Set for Croke Park in Historic Female Sports EventBoxing champion Katie Taylor will headline a landmark event at Croke Park on September 5, facing French contender Flora Pili in what is projected to be the largest attendance ever for a female sporting event. Promoter Eddie Hearn announces ticket details and value packages as the venue prepares for an emotional farewell.

Read more »

Katie Taylor's Croke Park swansong promises event beyond boxingKatie Taylor's final fight at Croke Park is being promoted as a historic night for Irish sport and culture, with musical entertainment and a festival-like atmosphere. Manager Brian Peters and promoter Eddie Hearn tease an event that transcends typical boxing cards, with rumors of Ed Sheeran or Westlife performing. Taylor herself remains tight-lipped but expresses hope that the event will be talked about for years to come.

Read more »