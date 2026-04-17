Katie Taylor's Croke Park Dream Bout Moves Closer After 'Positive' Talks

Promoter Eddie Hearn expresses optimism following crucial discussions with Croke Park officials regarding Katie Taylor's potential farewell fight at the iconic Dublin venue. While work remains, the meeting signals a significant step towards realizing the Irish boxing legend's long-held ambition.

The prospect of Katie Taylor gracing the hallowed turf of Croke Park for her highly anticipated farewell fight has taken a significant stride forward following a series of 'positive' meetings held on Friday. Eddie Hearn , the influential promoter behind Taylor, jetted into Dublin with the express purpose of engaging in in-depth discussions with representatives from Croke Park , aiming to solidify the possibility of bringing the Irish sporting icon's dream bout to Jones' Road.

The marathon session involved Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, and Taylor's long-time manager, Brian Peters. While Hearn acknowledged that there is still considerable work to be done before a definitive agreement can be reached, he conveyed a strong sense of optimism and readiness to tackle the remaining challenges. He took to Instagram on Friday evening to share his thoughts, stating, 'Some day at Croke Park today. A positive meeting and a huge swell of public support to give Katie Taylor and the Irish people a moment in time they will never forget. Work to be done but we are ready to do that work.' This statement underscores the commitment from Taylor's team to make the Croke Park homecoming a reality. Prior to the crucial talks, Hearn had been unequivocal about Taylor's standing in any potential Croke Park event. He made it abundantly clear that Taylor would be the undisputed headline act, participating in the main event. Furthermore, he emphatically ruled out the possibility of mega-fights involving Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua taking place at the GAA Headquarters in conjunction with Taylor's bout. This clarification was essential, particularly in light of previous statements made by Croke Park chief executive Peter McKenna. McKenna had indicated last week that the venue 'would be able to facilitate' Taylor's swansong, but this was contingent on also securing the highly sought-after clash between Joshua and Fury. However, with the monumental showdown between Joshua and Fury now reportedly pencilled in for November, the possibility of it occurring outdoors in Dublin has diminished significantly, rendering it an unlikely contender for the venue. Hearn confirmed that Dublin was merely one of several options being explored for that particular fight, and its potential relocation meant that focus could now firmly shift to Taylor's event. 'If this (Joshua v Fury) takes place in November, it won't be outdoors in Dublin and so therefore we just want to move forward with Katie Taylor,' Hearn explained. He further emphasized his unwavering commitment to Taylor's prominent position, stating, 'With all due respect, I don't think it's the place to do this fight, either. Also, absolutely over my dead body is Katie Taylor going on an undercard at Croke Park.' The promoter reiterated his readiness to proceed, stating, 'We'll find out more on Friday. We're ready to go and are up for doing it. Not necessarily with a finalised opponent, but in terms of the costs and the running of the show.' This indicates that while the opponent for Taylor is yet to be confirmed, the logistical and financial frameworks for hosting the event are being actively developed. Hearn also shared a moment of palpable frustration regarding past discussions about a potential Joshua-Fury fight influencing Taylor's opportunity. He revealed his reaction when Croke Park suggested that such a fight would facilitate Taylor's appearance: 'Croke Park want to do it, but when they said ‘Fury v AJ would give Katie the opportunity to fight there’, I was like ‘mate, don’t f****** get the blood boiling’.' Katie Taylor, who is set to celebrate her 40th birthday in July, was last seen in the ring at Madison Square Garden during the summer, where she secured her third victory against formidable opponent Amanda Serrano. The potential for her to conclude her illustrious career in her home country at a venue as iconic as Croke Park is a prospect that resonates deeply with her fanbase and the broader Irish sporting public, generating significant excitement and anticipation for future developments





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