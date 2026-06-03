Katie Taylor's Croke Park Dream Fight Nears Reality

Matchroom Promotions teases a blockbuster press conference, hinting at Katie Taylor's long-awaited dream fight at Croke Park. The Irish boxing star's final opponent remains a mystery but is expected to be revealed this Friday.

Katie Taylor 's long-standing dream of fighting at Croke Park is poised to become a reality, as Matchroom Promotions has announced a major press conference set for this Friday at GAA HQ.

The Irish boxing sensation has expressed her desire to have a bout at the iconic stadium before retiring, with 2026 earmarked as her final year in the ring. The pressure was on to secure a deal, and recent social media hints suggest that Taylor's wish may soon be granted. The identity of Taylor's opponent for the suspected September fight night remains unknown but will likely be revealed at the press conference.

Earlier this week, the WBC ordered Taylor to face Flora Pili for the super lightweight title, which Taylor previously held for two years. Meanwhile, former foe Chantelle Cameron has thrown her hat into the ring as a potential final opponent. In an interview with RTE earlier this year, Taylor emphasized her desire to fight at Croke Park, stating, 'It would be the icing on the cake to end my career in Croke Park... That would be very, very special.

' Despite no confirmed opponent, Taylor has expressed her willingness to face any challenge, including Holly Holm and Cameron. Throughout her career, Taylor has never shied away from big battles, and this final fight at Croke Park promises to be an unforgettable event





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Katie Taylor Croke Park Boxing Final Fight Matchroom Promotions Flora Pili Chantelle Cameron Holly Holm

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