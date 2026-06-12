Katie Taylor's fight against Flora Pili at Croke Park has sold out, with over 40,000 tickets sold on pre-sale on Wednesday. Promoter Eddie Hearn called the demand 'incredible' as he anticipated a quick sell-out on Friday. Tickets were announced as starting from €38.70 in the Cusack, Davin, and Hogan Stands, with family ticket packages priced at €125.50. Pitchside prices ranged from €106.25 to €1,505.50, with all tickets via Ticketmaster subject to a max service charge of €10.50. Taylor is the first boxer to headline a prizefight at the 82,300-capacity home of Gaelic games since Muhammad Ali defeated Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972. The Bray woman will bid to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world by defending her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles and re-adding the recently vacated WBC title. Pili is the mandatory challenger for Taylor's IBF light-welterweight crown and the no.1 contender for the WBC belt.

KATIE TAYLOR’S CROKE Park swansong against Flora Pili has sold out. Tickets went on general sale for the Saturday, 5 September fight at 9am on Friday, and were snapped up within half an hour.

Over 40,000 tickets had been purchased on pre-sale on Wednesday. Promoter Eddie Hearn then called the demand ‘incredible’ as he anticipated a quick sell-out on Friday. Tickets were announced as starting from €38.70 in the Cusack, Davin, and Hogan Stands, with family ticket packages (seated in a non-alcohol area in the stadium) priced at €125.50. Pitchside prices ranged from €106.25 to €1,505.50, with all tickets via Ticketmaster subject to a max service charge of €10.50.

Taylor is the first boxer to headline a prizefight at the 82,300-capacity home of Gaelic games since Muhammad Ali defeated Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972. The Bray woman will bid to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world by defending her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles and re-adding the recently vacated WBC title. Pili is the mandatory challenger for Taylor’s IBF light-welterweight crown and the no.1 contender for the WBC belt. - With reporting from Stephen Barr





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Katie Taylor Flora Pili Croke Park Boxing Undisputed Champion IBF Light-Welterweight Crown WBC Belt

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