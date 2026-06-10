Katie Taylor's Final Fight and Potential Presidential Aspirations

Katie Taylor is set to retire after her final professional boxing match against Flora Pilli at Croke Park in September. The fight will see her defend multiple world titles and compete for the vacant WBC Super Lightweight Championship. Taylor also hinted at a possible future run for President of Ireland, stating she would not rule it out.

Katie Taylor , the celebrated Irish boxer, has announced that her upcoming fight against Flora Pilli at Croke Park in September will be her final professional bout.

This event, scheduled for Saturday, September 5, will see Taylor defend her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles while also competing for the vacant WBC Super Lightweight Championship. The match aims to make Taylor the first boxer in history to achieve an undisputed third world championship. It will be the first professional boxing match at Croke Park, the headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association, since Muhammad Ali fought Alvin 'Blue' Lewis in 1972.

An anticipated crowd of 80,000 is expected, making it a landmark event in Irish sports. Taylor, often referred to as the Bray Bomber, expressed her excitement about fighting at such a historic venue, calling it the "icing on the cake" of her career. During a press conference, she said, "I've been blessed to achieve more than I could ever have dreamed in this sport, but fighting at Croke Park really is the icing on the cake.

" She hopes the event will inspire a new generation to pursue sports and follow their passions, stating that leaving such a legacy would be her greatest accomplishment. While Taylor is preparing to retire from boxing at the age of 40, she has not ruled out a future in politics. In an interview on the Joe Finnegan Show on Northern Sound FM, she was asked about a potential run for President of Ireland. Taylor responded, "I do love this country.

And I definitely wouldn't rule it out because I think it's important to have integral leaders over this country.

" She emphasized that she is keeping her options open but admitted she has not made any concrete plans. "I haven't even thought that far ahead to be honest," she laughed. "I know I'm going to be busy with other stuff anyway. But I don't know what my future looks like or what my life will look like in a few years' time, but I'm very, very excited about that aspect of it as well.

" The fight against Flora Pilli represents the culmination of years of effort by Taylor and her promoter, Eddie Hearn, to secure a major event at Croke Park. Taylor's career has been nothing short of remarkable, from her Olympic successes to her dominance in the professional ranks.

As she steps into the ring one last time, the world will watch not only a historic sporting event but also the potential beginning of a new chapter for an athlete who has already inspired millions. Whether she enters politics or pursues other endeavors, Taylor's legacy as a trailblazer in women's boxing is already cemented





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