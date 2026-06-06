Katie Taylor's Final Fight Set for Croke Park in Historic Female Sports Event

Boxing champion Katie Taylor will headline a landmark event at Croke Park on September 5, facing French contender Flora Pili in what is projected to be the largest attendance ever for a female sporting event. Promoter Eddie Hearn announces ticket details and value packages as the venue prepares for an emotional farewell.

Katie Taylor will fight her final bout at Croke Park on September 5, headlining an event expected to generate €12 million in ticket sales. The opponent is French boxer Flora Pili , age 28.

Promoter Eddie Hearn anticipates record female sport attendance and promises special value packages for Irish fans. Tickets will be available via presale next Wednesday, general sale next Friday. The event will feature an early-evening schedule and extensive promotional posters titled Once Upon a Time... The venue marks the same spot where Muhammad Ali fought in 1972.

Taylor emphasized wanting the fight to inspire young girls, stating Nothing Is Impossible. The fight was finalized in the last six weeks with contributions from venue specialists Peter McKenna and music promoter Peter Aiken. No major musical acts are planned despite Aiken's experience delivering concerts at Croke Park. Taylor reflected on her journey from training with boys due to lack of women's boxing facilities to becoming an Olympic gold medalist and Madison Square Garden favorite.

Hearn predicts an emotional historic night with a full house. The article also notes that Taylor prefers a memorable rather than a walkover fight while expressing exhaustion from constant training. The GAA stands to net approximately €1 million from the event





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