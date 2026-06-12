Katie Taylor's Retirement Fight at Croke Park Sells Out in Record Time

Tickets for Katie Taylor's final boxing match against Flora Pyl at Croke Park sold out within minutes during the general sale, leaving many fans disappointed. The event, set for September 5, will be the first professional boxing bout at the stadium and is expected to attract over 80,000 spectators. Despite the sellout, some high-priced tickets remain through official channels, and organizers warn against unauthorized sellers.

Boxing fans experienced significant frustration on Friday morning as tickets for Katie Taylor 's highly anticipated retirement fight at Croke Park sold out in record time.

The general sale opened on Friday, drawing massive demand from supporters eager to attend what is being billed as a historic event. Katie Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion, will face French challenger Flora Pyl in a bout scheduled for Saturday, September 5, at the iconic GAA headquarters. More than 80,000 spectators are expected to witness the match, which marks the first professional boxing event ever held at Croke Park.

The initial wave of ticket sales occurred on Wednesday during a pre-sale period, when approximately 40,000 tickets were quickly claimed. When the remaining tickets were released to the general public on Friday morning, they disappeared within about thirty minutes. Many fans expressed devastation at being unable to secure seats for what promises to be a memorable night in Irish sport.

Despite the sellout status, a limited number of tickets are still available through official channels, though they carry a premium price tag exceeding €750 each. Event organizers, in partnership with Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn and Taylor's manager Brian Peters, have issued strong warnings against purchasing tickets from unauthorized sellers or third-party websites. They emphasize the risks of fraud and overpricing, urging fans to rely only on official outlets.

At a press conference held at Croke Park last week, Taylor expressed her excitement about ending her illustrious career in such a grand setting.

"This seems like the perfect way to end it - by becoming Undisputed Champion again in our national stadium which has such a special place in Irish hearts," she said. She also thanked the Irish public for their unwavering support throughout her career, describing the venue choice as a great honor. The fight represents a milestone moment for Irish boxing and is expected to draw a massive television audience in addition to the record live crowd





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Katie Taylor Boxing Croke Park Flora Pyl Retirement Fight Ticket Sales Irish Boxing

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