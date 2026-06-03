Katie Taylor to Announce Farewell Fight at Croke Park in Friday Press Conference

Katie Taylor is set to confirm her farewell boxing match at Croke Park during a press conference on Friday, with opponent yet to be revealed.

Katie Taylor , the undisputed lightweight champion and one of the most decorated boxers in Irish history, is set to announce her farewell fight at a press conference on Friday at 2pm in Dublin, live worldwide on DAZN .

The event is expected to confirm that Taylor will return to the ring later this year for what she has repeatedly stated will be her final bout, with Croke Park as the chosen venue. Taylor, who turned professional in 2016 after a legendary amateur career that included an Olympic gold medal, has been pursuing a send-off at the iconic GAA stadium for months.

In April, following talks with stadium officials, she described discussions as 'very positive,' though no deal had been finalized at that time. When asked about alternative venues like the Aviva Stadium, Taylor was emphatic: 'No, it's nothing but Croke Park for me.

' This unwavering stance underscores her deep connection to the venue, which holds a special place in Irish sporting culture. The 37-year-old has not yet named an opponent, leaving fans to speculate on potential challengers. Possible candidates include Amanda Serrano, who Taylor defeated in a historic bout at Madison Square Garden in 2022, or Chantelle Cameron, who handed Taylor her first professional loss in 2023 before Taylor avenged it in November 2023.

Another name floated is Jessica McCaskill, though Taylor has expressed interest in a rematch with Serrano if the Puerto Rican star moves up in weight. Taylor's farewell fight is expected to be a major event in Ireland, with Croke Park capable of hosting over 80,000 spectators.

The decision to stage the fight at the GAA headquarters is significant, as it would mark only the second time a boxing match has been held there since the 1990s, following the successful Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron card in 2023. Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has been working to finalize the details, and Friday's press conference is likely to provide clarity on the date, opponent, and ticket sales.

Beyond the ring, Taylor's legacy extends to her role as a trailblazer for women in sports. She has inspired a generation of female boxers and helped elevate women's boxing to mainstream prominence. Her farewell fight is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of her contributions to the sport. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement, and the atmosphere in Dublin is expected to be electric as one of Ireland's greatest athletes prepares to take her final bow.

The press conference will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN, ensuring that fans globally can witness the announcement. Taylor has remained tight-lipped about her opponent, but speculation continues to swirl. Some insiders believe the fight could be against a top contender from the lightweight division, while others suggest a catchweight bout against a former champion. Regardless, Taylor's final fight is shaping up to be a landmark event in Irish boxing history.

As the countdown begins, all eyes will be on Croke Park and the woman who has captured the hearts of a nation





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Katie Taylor Croke Park Boxing Farewell Fight Press Conference DAZN

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