Katja Mia Announces Departure from The Six O'Clock Show for 2FM Role

Katja Mia is leaving The Six O'Clock Show after two years to join 2FM's drivetime slot, co-hosting with Laura Fox. The announcement marks the end of her time on the Virgin Media show. She shared her appreciation for the show and her co-host Brian Dowling. Virgin Media wishes her well and plans to reveal Brian's new co-host in the autumn.

Katja Mia is preparing to bid farewell to The Six O'Clock Show, as she embarks on a new chapter with 2FM . This week marks her final appearances on the Virgin Media chat show, concluding a tenure of over two years. The popular presenter, known for her engaging personality, announced her departure on social media, expressing her intention to savor every moment of her last week on the program.

She extended her gratitude to her guest co-hosts Tracy Clifford and Deric Hartigan, who stepped in during the Easter break to fill in for the usual presenter Brian Dowling. On Sunday evening, Katja shared her sentiments on Instagram, reflecting on the fun she's had hosting the show with her friends. She also acknowledged the support of her followers and expressed excitement about her upcoming move to radio. Brian Dowling, her co-host, responded with a supportive comment, promising to send her off in style during her final week. This transition signifies a shift in Katja's career, moving from television to the airwaves, where she'll be joining the weekday schedule on 2FM. Katja's move to 2FM involves co-hosting the drivetime slot alongside her close friend and 2FM favorite, Laura Fox. This shift comes as Doireann Garrihy transitions to mid-mornings following her maternity leave. The station is also experiencing other changes, with Tracy Clifford departing, and Demi Isaac Oviawe and Mikey O'Reilly taking over her time slot. Katja initially revealed her decision to leave The Six O'Clock Show earlier this month, sharing a statement expressing her gratitude for the opportunity. She highlighted the privilege of being part of such an amazing show and working with a dedicated team and loyal viewers. Katja specifically mentioned her co-host Brian Dowling, crediting him for creating a positive and enjoyable work environment, and noting that she has made a friend for life. A Virgin Media spokesperson expressed their appreciation for Katja's contributions to The Six O'Clock Show and Ireland AM over the past three years. They extended their best wishes for her future endeavors and announced plans to introduce a new co-host for Brian Dowling in the autumn, with familiar faces joining him across the summer. The transition marks a significant moment for both Katja and the show, signaling a new era for all parties involved. The news of Katja's departure has been met with both excitement and nostalgia. Fans of The Six O'Clock Show are preparing to bid farewell to a beloved presenter, while also looking forward to seeing Katja thrive in her new role at 2FM. The move to radio is a natural progression for Katja, who has always demonstrated a warm and engaging personality, making her a perfect fit for the medium. Her transition to the drivetime slot, alongside Laura Fox, promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the station's programming. The departure of Tracy Clifford and the introduction of new talent also add another layer of change to the radio landscape. Meanwhile, the announcement of a new co-host for Brian Dowling in the autumn keeps the audience anticipating what the future holds for The Six O'Clock Show. The positive messages and heartfelt sentiments exchanged between Katja and her colleagues indicate the close-knit relationships formed during her time on the show. As Katja embarks on this new venture, she carries with her the appreciation of her colleagues, the support of her fans, and the memories of the amazing years spent hosting The Six O'Clock Show. This change is not only a career move but a celebration of friendship, hard work, and the positive impact that Katja has had on her audience and the television program. The changes create new opportunities and a shifting landscape of broadcasting.





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