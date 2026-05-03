Katja Mia Joins 2FM’s Drivetime Slot: A New Chapter in Her Broadcasting Career

Katja Mia is set to join Laura Fox on 2FM’s new Drivetime slot, starting March 5th. In an exclusive interview, she shares her excitement about the transition from television to radio, the challenges she faces, and her eagerness to connect with a broader audience. This move marks a significant shift in her career as she embraces the spontaneity and authenticity of radio broadcasting.

Katja Mia is set to make her debut on 2FM ’s new Drivetime slot, joining Laura Fox starting Tuesday, March 5th. In an interview with VIP Magazine, Katja shared her excitement and nervousness about stepping into the role, which was previously covered by Bláthnaid during her maternity leave.

She admitted that she initially felt pressure to be an expert before taking on the challenge but has since embraced the opportunity with enthusiasm. I was so nervous about covering Bláthnaid’s maternity cover, because in the past I used to feel like I had to be an absolute expert at it in order to give it a shot, she said.

It’s all about being super authentic and just rolling with it, and the more experience I had doing Saturday and Sunday mornings, which was so much fun, I think I just fell in love with it. When I started that on Ireland AM, I was petrified, but then you just do it.

I feel like I just apply myself to absolutely every job that I do but there’s something that’s super freeing about radio and getting to do it with a co-host, bounce your ideas and your random thoughts off of, it’s so exciting. I’m just welcoming the opportunity with two hands.

I love doing things that scare me, especially at this stage in my career, so I’ll take it on, and like we can prep and prep so committed just to start on Tuesday at three o’clock and just have the best time. Katja also highlighted the differences between television and radio, noting that she won’t have to glam up every day, which she described as a massive relief.

Of course I love to glam on the television but doing it every day, well, this is a welcome change, she explained. I do think the difference with television is that it is so highly produced, which has its pros and cons as well. There isn’t as much scope to have your own voice out there because the show is about the people.

We get to interview incredible people, the leaders of pop culture in Ireland, like authors, musicians, and people with amazing human interest stories. So it is a show that is based around the incredible people of Ireland and also international talent. It was never really about us and even the radio show similarly it’s not going to be solely about us, but it’s a great way to let my personality out.

With years of experience in television, Katja feels comfortable in front of the camera but is now seeking new challenges. I’ve done television for so long that I feel so comfortable, I can do it with my eyes closed, she said. I feel super super comfy with cameras around but in a way I am over that comfort stage.

I want to be doing something that is really really exciting, something that shakes me up a bit because that is when I perform my best. Something I’m super excited about right now is just doing radio and getting a go at it Monday to Friday, which is an incredible opportunity, three o’clock to six o’clock. It’s such an amazing time slot as well, we’re going to be capturing a really big audience!

Katja’s enthusiasm for the new role is palpable as she looks forward to connecting with listeners and bringing her authentic self to the airwaves





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