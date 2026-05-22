Katja Mia's Wedding Preparations: Behind-the-Scenes Look

The presenter shares her wedding preparation journey, from getting shapewear to having her engagement ring professionally cleaned, leading up to her official wedding day.

" Katja Mia has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding preparations ahead of legally tying the knot today with her partner, Daragh Curran . Taking to Instagram Stories, the presenter documented every step of the process, labelling each update as "Step One", "Step Two" and so on as she got ready for the big day.

From picking up shapewear to having her engagement ring professionally cleaned, Katja shared all the little details leading up to saying "I do". Among the final touches were ribbon for her bouquet and flowers she picked up on Dublin's Grafton Street for her mini bouquet.





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Katja Mia Daragh Curran Wedding Behind-The-Scenes Shapewear Engagement Ring Ribbon Grafton Street Party Bus Queen Bey Beyoncé

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