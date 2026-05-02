Katja Mia's Whirlwind May: New Job, Wedding, and 30th Birthday!

Former Six O'Clock Show host Katja Mia is embarking on a busy May, starting a new role on 2FM Drive, getting married, and turning 30. She discusses her transition from TV to radio, embracing change, and thriving in chaos.

May is shaping up to be a monumental month for Irish media personality Katja Mia , filled with significant personal and professional milestones. The former host of the popular Six O'Clock Show is embarking on a new career path, transitioning from television to radio, while simultaneously preparing for her wedding and celebrating her 30th birthday.

This convergence of life-changing events, while seemingly overwhelming, is something Mia embraces with characteristic enthusiasm and a touch of astrological acceptance. Mia will be joining Laura Fox as a co-host on the 2FM Drive slot, a highly anticipated move for both the station and her fans. She expressed surprise at the timing of these changes, admitting she hadn't intentionally planned for such a concentrated period of upheaval.

However, she views it as a natural culmination of forces, particularly referencing the astrological significance of her Saturn return and turning 30. This period in astrology is often associated with major life transitions and a re-evaluation of one's path, and Mia seems to be leaning into the transformative energy. She playfully acknowledges her tendency to thrive in chaos, suggesting that a busy and dynamic life is precisely what she needs.

Her departure from the Six O'Clock Show and her partnership with Brian Dowling concluded last month, but she speaks fondly of the experience and is eager to embrace this new chapter. Mia’s journey highlights a willingness to step outside her comfort zone and embrace new challenges, a trait she attributes to her growing confidence and experience in the media industry.

She recalls initial nervousness when covering maternity leave on a previous show, admitting she once felt the need to be an absolute expert before taking on a role. However, she quickly discovered the liberating nature of live radio, where authenticity and adaptability are paramount. The experience of hosting weekend morning shows solidified her love for the medium, and she now approaches each new opportunity with excitement and a willingness to learn.

This transition to radio isn't just a career shift; it's a testament to Mia's evolving approach to her work. She emphasizes the importance of being genuine and 'rolling with it' in live broadcasting, a skill honed through her experiences on both television and radio. She draws parallels to her initial fear when starting on Ireland AM, ultimately finding exhilaration in the live format.

Mia’s enthusiasm for embracing challenges is particularly strong at this stage in her career, and she actively seeks out opportunities that push her boundaries. The 2FM Drive show, airing weekdays from 3pm to 6pm, promises to be a dynamic and engaging listen, showcasing Mia’s personality and her ability to connect with audiences. Beyond the professional sphere, the personal milestones of her wedding and 30th birthday add another layer of excitement to the month.

Her upcoming hen party further underscores the celebratory atmosphere surrounding her life. Katja Mia’s story is one of embracing change, finding joy in chaos, and fearlessly pursuing new opportunities, making her a compelling figure in the Irish entertainment landscape. She is clearly excited about the future and the possibilities that lie ahead, both on and off the airwaves





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