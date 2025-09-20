Kayleigh Trappe's Beauty Secrets: Quick & Easy Guide to Brows, Glow & Hydration

RSVP's Guest Beauty Editor, Kayleigh Trappe, shares her must-have beauty products for achieving a flawless look, including brow essentials from Sculpted by Aimee, a radiant blush from Charlotte Tilbury, and hydration boosters from FemFuelz. Discover her easy tips for enhancing your natural beauty and maintaining healthy, glowing skin.

Kayleigh Trappe , this month's Guest Beauty Editor for RSVP, reveals her go-to beauty products for achieving a flawless look, emphasizing the importance of brows, a vibrant complexion, and internal hydration. Trappe, known for her social media presence, shares her beauty secrets, offering insights into her makeup and skincare routine. She highlights products that are quick, effective, and contribute to a natural yet enhanced appearance.

Her recommendations provide a glimpse into her approach to beauty, which focuses on simplicity and impactful results. The featured products are easily accessible, demonstrating that achieving a polished look doesn't require complex or expensive items, while highlighting the benefits of proper hydration from within.\One of Trappe's standout recommendations centers around brow enhancement. She credits Sculpted by Aimee's Shape & Set Brow Duo in the Deep Brown shade as a game-changer. Trappe appreciates its ease of use, calling it a 'dream' product and a 'one-stop shop'. The duo's design, featuring a soft angled pencil on one end and a clear brow fixing gel on the other, simplifies brow grooming and ensures a polished finish in just seconds. For a pop of color and a radiant glow, Trappe turns to Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm. She considers this product her desert island essential, praising its ability to bring her face to life and add character with its pearlescent pink hue. Trappe suggests a simple application technique – three dots on the apples of her cheeks, blended upwards for a sweet, doll-like effect – and even incorporates a dot on the middle of her nose as a highlighter. Both products are praised for their ease of application and ability to instantly enhance appearance. \Beyond makeup, Trappe emphasizes the significance of hydration for achieving and maintaining healthy, radiant skin. She advocates for FemFuelz's Electrolyte & BCAA in Watermelon, which she incorporates into her daily routine. Trappe highlights how these electrolytes are specifically designed for women and are vital for kickstarting her day or replenishing hydration levels after a workout. Moreover, she praises their delicious taste. Her focus on internal hydration underscores a holistic approach to beauty, recognizing that inner wellness is just as critical as external applications. This recommendation reinforces the importance of taking care of one’s body from the inside out. The products Trappe recommends reflect her dedication to achieving a radiant look with effective, accessible items. Readers can find more of Trappe's beauty insights and other favorite products in this month's issue of RSVP Magazine, available nationwide now. Her advice is a testament to the value of self-care and the power of the right beauty products





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kayleigh Trappe Beauty Tips Makeup Skincare Brows

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kayleigh Trappe gets fuller brows in 60 seconds thanks to 'dream' productKayleigh is this month's Guest Beauty Editor and revealed some of the makeup products she cannot live without, from brands such as Sculpted by Aimee and Charlotte Tilbury

Read more »

Fed rate cut propels global shares to record highsIseq index dips amid decline in Ryanair’s share price

Read more »

Simone Gannon: Blush stacking will give your cheeks a fresh flushIn the first of a new monthly Beauty Masterclass series, Simone Gannon explains her favourite technique for complexion-lifting blush

Read more »

Here's What's In The Goodie Bag At This Year's Hayu InstaStar AwardsSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Read more »

Everything Team STELLAR Is Loving This WeekSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Read more »

Traitors Ireland Players Share Winner Predictions on Late Late ShowFormer Traitors Ireland contestants, Paudie, Andrew, Christine, and Katelyn, appeared on RTÉ's Late Late Show to discuss their experience and predict the winner. Viewers expressed disappointment over the brief interview.

Read more »