Keane's Ferencvaros Face Title Challenge Amidst Rule Changes and Political Shifts

Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros are in a tight race for the Hungarian league title, facing challenges from ETO Gyor, a new quota rule impacting team selection, and uncertainty surrounding the future of Hungarian football following recent political changes.

For the first time in eight years, Ferencvaros , managed by Robbie Keane , are facing the possibility of not winning the Hungarian league title. Currently second in the league, they trail leaders ETO Gyor by three points with only three games remaining, having recently lost a crucial top-of-the-table match.

They also lag behind in goal difference by four goals. While Ferencvaros avenged this league defeat by defeating Gyor on penalties in the Hungarian Cup semi-final, their long-held dominance of the league is under serious threat. Despite the potential for finishing second – a result considered unacceptable for a club of Ferencvaros’ stature – Keane’s position isn’t necessarily in jeopardy. Hungarian football reporter Tom Mortimer highlights Keane’s popularity with the fans as a significant factor.

While some criticize his ‘conservative’ playing style, his passionate demeanor on the touchline and engaging public statements have resonated with supporters accustomed to more reserved managers. Furthermore, Keane has led the team to a cup final appearance and achieved commendable results in European competitions. Ferencvaros finished 12th in the Europa League group stage, remaining unbeaten until a heavy defeat against Nottingham Forest.

They progressed past Ludogorets in the knockout rounds and secured a 2-0 home victory against Braga in the last-16, although they ultimately lost the return leg 4-0. Braga’s subsequent progression to the semi-finals underscores the competitiveness of Ferencvaros’ European campaign. The team’s contrasting league and cup form can be attributed to a new quota rule implemented by Hungarian football authorities, requiring teams to field at least five Hungarian players at all times.

This rule, intended to improve the standard of domestic players, disproportionately affected Ferencvaros, who have a diverse squad with only 13 Hungarian players. Keane was forced to adapt his team selection in the league, unable to consistently field his strongest eleven. This rule, however, does not apply to cup matches. Adding to the challenges, Ferencvaros sold two key Hungarian players mid-season: Alex Toth to Bournemouth and Barnabas Varga to AEK Athens, where Varga has been a prolific goalscorer.

Keane brought in Croatian forward Franko Kovacevic as a replacement, who has shown promise with five goals in 11 league appearances. Mortimer suggests that the bigger question might be whether Keane wishes to remain at Ferencvaros given the restrictive quota rule. Uncertainty also surrounds Hungarian football following the recent change in political power, with potential implications for funding and the future of the sport.

The quota rule itself may have foreshadowed this shift, as Gabor Kubatov, the chairman of Ferencvaros and a member of the former ruling party, was unable to prevent its implementation. The future impact of this political change on Hungarian domestic football remains unclear. Coupled with persistent rumors linking Keane to the Celtic job, he may explore opportunities elsewhere.

For now, Keane is focused on winning an eighth consecutive league title for Ferencvaros and securing his third personal league championship, having previously won the Israeli top flight with Maccabi Tel Aviv. There is still hope, as Gyor faces a difficult away match against Debrecen, while Ferencvaros hosts Paks, who are only two points behind Debrecen





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Ferencvaros Robbie Keane Hungarian League ETO Gyor Football Quota Rule Hungarian Football European Competitions

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