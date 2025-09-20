Keith Duffy Opens Up About 'Fantastic' Marriage to Lisa Amid Split Rumors

Boyzone star Keith Duffy addresses rumors of a split with his wife Lisa, revealing they are 'more loved up than ever' after 27 years of marriage. Duffy shares insights into their enduring love, friendship and support, and their shared history with family. The couple continues to weather the storms of public life and media scrutiny.

Keith Duffy has shared insights into his enduring marriage with Lisa , dispelling rumors of a split that surfaced late in 2023. The couple, who tied the knot in 1998 after a courtship that began as Boyzone was gaining traction in the music scene, celebrated their 27th anniversary. They are parents to two children, Jay, 29, and Mia, 25. Speculation regarding their relationship arose towards the end of 2023, yet neither Keith nor Lisa publicly addressed the rumors.

However, they were subsequently seen supporting each other in public, reaffirming their bond. In a recent interview, Keith addressed the situation, acknowledging the typical ups and downs inherent in any long-term relationship, while emphasizing their strong and loving connection. Keith stated that while they would maintain their privacy, he and Lisa were doing exceptionally well. The actor revealed that someone close to them had informed the press about their reported separation. He went on to explain that every marriage experiences challenges. However, with a robust foundation of love, friendship, and support, rebuilding is much simpler. He proudly mentioned that they celebrated 31 years together this month, concluding by stating that he and Lisa are very happy. The story of their romance began at The Pod nightclub in Dublin, where Keith first met Lisa. He admitted to being attracted to her for a while before they became a couple, describing her as someone who kept him on his toes. Their wedding took place in Las Vegas in 1998, with Keith reportedly proposing just days before the ceremony and bandmate Ronan Keating acting as his best man. On their 25th wedding anniversary, Keith expressed his affection and appreciation for Lisa, highlighting their journey, resilience, and the impact of shared experiences, particularly the joy of watching their children grow up together. He thanked Lisa for her unconditional love, support, and understanding, reiterating his deep love for her. The couple's commitment to each other, even in the face of challenges and external speculation, speaks volumes about the strength of their bond and their dedication to their family and relationship. Their ability to navigate the complexities of a public life while maintaining a private and loving marriage is a testament to their enduring love. Keith's words reveal the importance of a strong foundation built on friendship and mutual support. The ability to overcome obstacles and prioritize their love for each other are factors that contribute to the couple's long-term success. In the face of rumors and media scrutiny, the couple's private approach and public displays of affection provide insight into their relationship. Through their shared history, with the highs and lows, and the commitment to their family, they offer an example of a relationship that continues to evolve and thrive over time. Keith's words reveal the importance of the enduring connection shared between Keith and Lisa. This is a demonstration of the fact that they overcome life’s obstacles together with love, friendship and family





