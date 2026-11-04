Kellogg's Reformulates Rice Krispies And Coco Pops Due To Weather Conditions

Kellogg's replaces whole rice with flour in popular cereals to combat climate impacts on grain quality. The change introduces wheat gluten, affecting allergy sufferers and coinciding with declining sales figures.

Kellogg's has officially removed whole rice from its flagship Rice Krispies and Coco Pops cereals, replacing them with rice flour and corn flour. This major reformulation, driven by changing weather conditions and the climate crisis, impacts the texture and sourcing of key ingredients. The move aims to ensure consistent product quality amidst volatile agricultural supplies.

Rice Krispies And Coco Pops Recipe Changes

Rice Krispies now exclusively uses rice flour to maintain the crunch and appearance expected by consumers. Meanwhile, Coco Pops utilizes a specific blend of rice flour and corn flour to replicate its traditional characteristics. Kellogg's stated that these adjustments were necessary because climate issues have negatively affected the availability and quality of rice and grains used in their most popular products. The company emphasized that the switch was not taken lightly and involved careful assessment of taste, texture, and appearance.

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Allergen Warnings And Safety Protocols

The new recipes introduce wheat gluten as a direct ingredient, fundamentally altering the safety profile for consumers with allergies. Previously, both cereals were only labeled with warnings to "may contain gluten" due to shared factory equipment. Now, wheat will be declared as a primary allergen and highlighted in bold within the ingredients list. This change renders both cereals unsuitable for shoppers with wheat allergies or those suffering from coeliac disease. Kellogg's has placed prominent labeling on all packaging to alert buyers to this significant change in composition.

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Health Standards And Nutritional Consistency

Despite the ingredient swap, Kellogg's confirmed that both cereals remain non-HFSS, meaning they are not classified as high in fat, salt, or sugar. The products continue to contain no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners, preserving their clean-label status. Nutritional benchmarks have been maintained, with both Rice Krispies and Coco Pops retaining their original levels of fiber, vitamin D, and iron. A spokesperson noted that the company is actively listening to consumer feedback as they navigate this transition.

Market Performance And Future Outlook

This reformulation coincides with a period of declining sales for Rice Krispies, affecting both value and volume metrics. Data from The Grocer magazine's top products survey for 2026, scheduled for release next month, indicates a downturn in market performance. Kellogg's hopes that maintaining quality standards and addressing supply chain resilience will stabilize consumer interest. The company continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that every batch meets the rigorous expectations of its global customer base.