Kelsey Leonard Stops Ferenczi, Sets Sights on Title After 6-0 Start

Irish featherweight Kelsey Leonard improves to 6-0 with a body-shot knockout of Klaudia Ferenczi, continuing her rapid rise in the pro ranks. She now targets a Celtic title fight.

Kelsey Leonard continued her impressive start to professional boxing with a dominant knockout victory over Slovakia's Klaudia Ferenczi on Saturday night. The Irish featherweight, who switched to the pro ranks less than ten months ago, improved to 6-0 with her third stoppage win.

Leonard dropped Ferenczi with a heavy body shot in the third round of their scheduled eight-round contest, prompting the referee to wave off the bout. The victory marked her second consecutive stoppage and showcased her growing power and ring intelligence.

'I'm really happy with how it is going,' Leonard said after the fight. 'As the fights go on, I'm able to showcase what I'm capable of and I'm happy that was my best performance yet. ' The win completed a clean sweep for UNIT 3 fighters on the card, with Aodhan Byrne and Cian Reddy also securing victories earlier in the evening. Leonard credited her team, particularly coach Niall Barrett, for her rapid development.

'Each fight has been a step up and I think I'm gaining a lot of experience in each fight. Tonight was my first eight rounder, I didn't do eight rounds but I have that under my belt so I'm happy that opens more doors as well.

' The 23-year-old fighter has become a key part of a thriving stable at UNIT 3, which is building a reputation for producing talented prospects. Leonard praised the atmosphere and support system.

'The environment we have there is unbelievable with the facilities and the team of support. We all make each other better and there's such great support from the community there like all the teenagers and the members coming up to support us, it's amazing and I wouldn't be able to do it without them.

' 'It's building to be a very good stable and I think in a little while we're going to be an even bigger name. ' On the same card, debutant Zara Breslin won her first professional fight, while Glen Lynch, Lee Reeves, and Kuba Pielesz also recorded victories.

However, Karl Sheridan suffered a narrow points defeat to Mexican Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza, with the referee scoring 39-38 against him. Despite that setback, the overall night was a success for the Irish contingent, and Leonard's performance stood out. Leonard now has her sights set on a title fight in her next outing. She expressed a clear desire to move up in class and compete for championship honors.

'I keep saying the same thing. I want a title fight. Obviously there were talks for this one to be for a title and they couldn't get it over the line, but I still think there is a chance we could do a Celtic title. I don't think an Irish title is really possible, but maybe it will be in the future.

I just want to take that next step and fight for a title. I think after being in an eight rounder I'm eligible now for any major title.

' With her growing experience and a perfect record, Leonard is positioning herself as a serious contender in the featherweight division. Her team at UNIT 3 is committed to keeping her active and progressing steadily. As she continues to develop, fans can expect more explosive performances and a potential championship challenge in the near future. The young fighter remains grounded but ambitious, and her journey from amateur to professional has been nothing short of remarkable.

With each fight, she gains confidence and skill, making her a name to watch in Irish boxing. Kelsey Leonard is determined to achieve greatness and is on a clear path toward title contention





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Kelsey Leonard Boxing Featherweight Knockout Title Fight

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