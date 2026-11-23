Mother and son Kelvin and Tracy Kane receive combined 12 years for racially aggravated rioting in Ballymena on June 9, 2025, including arson and assault.

Parents Kelvin Kane and Tracy Kane have been sentenced to a combined total of twelve years in prison for their roles in the racially aggravated rioting that devastated Ballymena on June 9, 2025. The mother and son were identified by the court as primary instigators who orchestrated violence against the local community and law enforcement during the unrest. Judge Peter Irvine described their actions as a disgrace to the law-abiding citizens of the town, marking this as the longest sentence imposed to date for disorder in Ballymena during this period.

Violent Rioters Receive Twelve-Year Sentence

Kelvin Kane, aged 32 and residing at Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, received an eight-year prison term, making him the individual facing the harshest penalty for these events. His mother, 51-year-old Tracy Kane, who lives on Galgorm Street in Ballymena, was sentenced to four years for her involvement. The judge ordered that both defendants will serve half of their respective terms in custody, with the remaining portion to be served under supervised licence conditions upon release.

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Judge Irvine delivered a stern rebuke to the pair, labeling their conduct an orgy of violence fueled by racial hatred directed at the minority ethnic community. He stated that their behavior glorified aggression and demanded utter condemnation from any sensible member of the public. The judge emphasized that while they attempted to justify their actions, their conduct was violent and shameful, causing deep harm to the social fabric of the town.

Convictions For Arson And Burglary

Kelvin Kane pleaded guilty to seventeen separate offences committed on June 9, 2025, during the height of the public disorder. His convictions include single counts of riot, burglary, and arson committed with reckless disregard for whether life would be endangered. He also admitted to five counts of burglary with intent to cause damage, seven counts of causing criminal damage to properties and a boat, and two counts of handling stolen bicycles.

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Tracy Kane pleaded guilty to burglary of a property on Clonavon Terrace with the intent to cause damage. She additionally admitted to intentionally encouraging and assisting her son to participate in rioting. The court heard that she actively pointed out houses for her son to attack and recorded footage of the events, with some evidence used by the prosecution captured directly by her mobile phone.

Context Of Racially Aggravated Unrest

The violence erupted shortly after two Romanian teenagers appeared in court on June 9, charged with attempted rape and other serious offences. This legal proceeding triggered three consecutive nights of serious public disorder that spread to other towns and cities across Northern Ireland. In Ballymena, multiple homes were attacked and set ablaze, creating a dangerous environment for residents and emergency responders alike.

The consequences of the arson were severe, with multiple families displaced from their homes. One property contained seven adults and five children who were forced to hide in the attic for four hours while attackers set the building on fire. Another incident involved a pregnant woman and her child suffering from smoke inhalation due to the flames engulfing their residence. The disorder created an atmosphere of terror for the minority ethnic communities in the area.

Assault On Police And Community Impact

More than one hundred police officers were injured during the riots after being attacked by crowds throwing masonry, fireworks, and petrol bombs. The sustained violence had a serious impact on police capacity, hindering their ability to police effectively and keep people safe. Kelvin Kane was identified as the first person to start throwing missiles and led a group of masked and gloved men along Clonavon Road to build barricades and smash property windows.

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Kane was recorded repeatedly throwing missiles at police lines and attacking houses that his mother had indicated. The judge reviewed extensive footage from police evidence-gathering teams and mobile phones to establish these facts. The visual evidence showed Kane leading the aggression and coordinating the destruction of property, demonstrating his central role in the organized violence.

Judicial Sentencing And Legal Outcomes

Prosecuting counsel Daniel McCarthy presented an agreed statement of facts detailing the specific actions of the defendants. The judge noted that if the case had proceeded to trial and resulted in convictions, the sentences would have been twelve years for Kelvin Kane and six years for Tracy Kane due to aggravating factors. The racial hostility inherent in the rioting significantly increased the severity of the expected penalties.

By entering guilty pleas, the pair received reduced sentences of eight and four years respectively. The court highlighted the distress caused to victims, including a Bulgarian family forced to hide from the violence. The judge concluded that Tracy Kane took great pleasure in the disorder, at one point declaring it better than the Twelfth. The sentences reflect the court's determination to penalize the instigators who glorified racial hatred and endangered lives.