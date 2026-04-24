Kenny's Insight into Bohemians and St Pat's Season Outlook

St Patrick's Athletic manager Stephen Kenny discusses his familiarity with Bohemians through player connections, assesses his team's season progress, and addresses potential player departures for international duty.

St Patrick's Athletic manager Stephen Kenny possesses a unique familiarity with tonight's opposition, Bohemians , stemming from a personal connection to one of their key players.

Bohemians full-back Senan Mullen previously played alongside Kenny’s son, Eoin, at Dundalk, and was a frequent visitor to the Kenny household. Mullen’s career path has seen him move to Serie A side Torino at the end of the 2023 season before returning to the League of Ireland in January, joining Bohemians on loan. He now forms part of a completely revamped defensive line at Dalymount Park, alongside Darragh Power, Patrick Hickey, and Sam Todd.

Kenny highlighted the strength and talent within the Bohemians squad, specifically noting the changes in their defensive setup. He emphasized his long-standing relationship with Mullen, recalling his time with Eoin at Dundalk and his familiarity with the player. He also acknowledged the presence of other players he’s previously worked with, such as Hickey, Power, and Todd, all of whom were part of the Irish under-21 setup during his tenure.

St Patrick’s Athletic have also undergone significant changes during the off-season, experiencing both departures and arrivals at Richmond Park. Notable departures include Mason Melia, who secured a record €1.9million transfer to Tottenham Hotspur after being the league’s top scorer, and Jake Mulraney, who moved to Shamrock Rovers in a swap deal that brought Darragh Nugent to Pat’s. The club has bolstered its ranks with the addition of Max Mata, Ryan Edmondson, and James Brown.

Despite these changes, Kenny expressed that his side’s strong start to the season hasn’t surprised him, with Pat’s currently trailing league leaders Shamrock Rovers by only two points. He underscored the high internal expectations within the team and acknowledged the challenges faced behind the scenes. Kenny anticipates a significant contribution from Max Mata and Simon Power in the latter half of the season, viewing them as crucial players for the team’s success.

He acknowledged a recent dip in form, with back-to-back defeats against Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers following a demanding schedule of three games in seven days, but highlighted their return to winning ways against Drogheda United. Kenny believes that pre-season expectations were low for his team, stemming from their less-than-ideal finish to the previous campaign. He stressed the importance of focusing on self-improvement, both individually and collectively, and praised the players’ strong work ethic and commitment.

He also pointed to the positive atmosphere within the squad as a key factor. Looking ahead, Kenny may face a potential absence of first-choice goalkeeper Joseph Anang, who could be called up to the Ghana national team for the World Cup. Anang made his debut last November against Japan, and Kenny expressed his support for the player’s potential inclusion.

The club is currently awaiting confirmation from the Ghanaian federation regarding the details of Anang’s potential involvement, with a match against Wales preceding the World Cup





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Stephen Kenny St Patrick's Athletic Bohemians League Of Ireland Senan Mullen Eoin Kenny Joseph Anang World Cup

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