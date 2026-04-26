Kenny's Late-Night Idea to Keep Richmond Park Roaring

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen Kenny jokingly suggests pushing kick-off times to 9:30 or 10pm to maintain the vibrant atmosphere at Richmond Park during the summer months, while also addressing Aidan Keena's injury.

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen Kenny has playfully suggested a radical solution to maintain the vibrant atmosphere at Richmond Park throughout the summer months – pushing kick-off time s to as late as 9:30 or 10pm.

This idea stems from his observation that the energy and intensity of games often benefit from the ambiance created by floodlights and the perceived need for louder support in darker conditions. Despite the glorious sunshine that graced last Friday’s Dublin derby against Bohemians, the Pat’s faithful delivered a remarkable display of support, contributing to a season-high attendance of 5,435.

The fans’ unwavering enthusiasm was only briefly dampened by the shock of conceding a goal within the opening eight seconds of the match. Kenny, a seasoned manager with a career dating back to 1998 with Longford Town, emphasized the importance of replicating the electric atmosphere experienced during the derby. He acknowledged that the summer season presents unique challenges, with holidays and brighter evenings potentially diluting the intensity of the crowd support.

He believes that the psychological effect of playing under lights encourages fans to generate more noise, creating a more intimidating and exciting environment for both teams. The manager jokingly proposed the late kick-off times as a way to counteract these factors and ensure that Richmond Park remains a fortress of passionate support.

The presence of a Dublin-based brass band, The New Brass Kings, also played a significant role in building the pre-match excitement, with Kenny playfully acknowledging their rendition of ‘Seven Nation Army’ – though he admitted he wasn’t initially aware of their planned performance. Beyond the discussion of atmosphere, Kenny addressed the unfortunate injury sustained by striker Aidan Keena during the match.

Keena, who had been in excellent form, pulled up with a thigh injury just 20 minutes into the game, a significant blow to the team’s attacking options. Kenny expressed his sympathy for the player, highlighting his recent performances and exceptional form in training. He emphasized the importance of Keena’s recovery and his anticipated contribution to the team’s success throughout the season.

Despite the early setback of conceding a goal and the injury to Keena, Kenny praised his players’ resilience and composure in securing a 2-1 lead by halftime. He reflected on his extensive experience in the game, stating he had never witnessed a goal conceded so quickly, underscoring the unusual nature of the start to the derby.

The manager’s comments highlight his focus on both the on-field performance and the crucial role of fan support in creating a winning environment at Richmond Park. He is clearly keen to build on the positive momentum generated by the derby win and maintain the club’s strong connection with its supporters





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Stephen Kenny St Patrick's Athletic Richmond Park League Of Ireland Aidan Keena Atmosphere Kick-Off Time Bohemians Dublin Derby

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