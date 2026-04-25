Kerry Advance to Munster Final with Victory Over Clare

Kerry defeated Clare 2-19 to 1-14 in the Munster SFC semi-final, securing their place in the final against Cork. Goals from Paudie and David Clifford proved crucial in overcoming a determined Clare side.

Kerry secured their place in the Munster final with a 2-19 to 1-14 victory over Clare in their semi-final clash. This was the eighth provincial meeting between the sides in eleven seasons, and Kerry ’s winning margin has historically varied depending on the venue.

Clare’s best chance of an upset lay in their home ground of Ennis, where the average difference in scores was six points, compared to fifteen in Killarney. While the final score was larger than the average, two crucial second-half goals from Paudie and David Clifford proved decisive in overcoming a resilient Clare side. Clare started strongly, with Alan Sweeney finding the net in the opening quarter.

However, Kerry responded with a five-point rally, spearheaded by the Clifford brothers. Despite Kerry building a six-point cushion nearing halftime, Clare refused to yield, and a Mark McInerney point left the halftime score at 0-13 to 1-6. The second half saw Kerry accelerate their scoring, with Paudie Clifford’s goal in the 42nd minute providing a significant boost.

Clare continued to fight back, narrowing the gap to five points, but David Clifford’s second goal, a spectacular effort, effectively sealed the victory for Kerry. Even a late black card for David Clifford couldn’t derail the Kingdom’s momentum. The match was marked by several key performances. Paudie Clifford’s return was a major positive for Kerry, contributing significantly to their scoring.

Clare’s Ikem Ugwueru proved a constant threat to David Clifford, while Brian McNamara and Mark McInerney were instrumental in Clare’s attacking efforts. Despite a valiant effort from Clare, Kerry’s experience and clinical finishing ultimately proved too much. Kerry will now face Cork in the Munster final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, on Sunday week. The game saw injuries on both sides, but both teams managed to compensate for the missing players.

The victory marks Kerry’s sixth consecutive Munster final appearance, and they will be looking to continue their dominance in the province. The final score reflects Kerry’s superior firepower and their ability to capitalize on opportunities when they arose. Clare’s performance, while ultimately unsuccessful, demonstrated their competitive spirit and potential for future success. The match was a thrilling encounter, showcasing the best of Munster Gaelic football





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