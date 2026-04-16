Kerry Condon to Star in Netflix Adaptation of 'The God of the Woods'

Irish actress Kerry Condon has been cast as Alice Van Laar in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Liz Moore's bestselling novel, 'The God of the Woods.' The series also features Maya Hawke as the lead investigator, delving into a mystery of disappearances and secrets in the Adirondack Mountains.

Irish actress Kerry Condon is continuing her ascent in Hollywood with a series of high-profile projects, including a lead role in an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Liz Moore's critically acclaimed novel, The God of the Woods. Condon, who recently graced the IFTA Awards ceremony, has been a consistent presence on screens both big and small, demonstrating a remarkable versatility that has captured the attention of major studios.

Her recent appearances include a notable role in the Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt and the Oscar-nominated "Train Dreams," showcasing her ability to inhabit diverse characters with depth and conviction. The decision by Netflix to adapt The God of the Woods, a book that has resonated with book clubs internationally, signifies the story's compelling narrative and its potential for a broad audience. The novel's synopsis paints a picture of a secluded community grappling with the consequences of wealth disparity and unresolved mysteries. Set in the remote Adirondack Mountains, the story centers on the affluent Van Laar family, who exert considerable control over a vast expanse of forest land. Their imposition of stringent regulations, permitting only their own lavish vacation home and a children's summer camp, creates a stark contrast with the struggles of the local townspeople. When a paper mill closure decimates the job market, residents find themselves increasingly reliant on the Van Laars, fostering deep-seated class tensions. The plot takes a dark turn with the disappearance of a child from the family's property, leading to a wrongful accusation. Years later, a second child vanishes, prompting a state police investigation. This investigation is bolstered by the work of an inexperienced female detective, who, in her pursuit of the truth, uncovers long-buried secrets that have shaped the community. In this highly anticipated adaptation, Kerry Condon is slated to portray Alice Van Laar, a character described as being profoundly affected by a past family tragedy and ensnared in a loveless marriage. Her life is irrevocably altered when her thirteen-year-old daughter disappears, forcing her to confront a harrowing reality. Condon's casting as Alice underscores her capacity to convey complex emotional landscapes and the resilience required to navigate such profound personal crises. Sharing the screen with Condon will be Maya Hawke, the daughter of renowned actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, known for her captivating performance as Robin Buckley in the Netflix series "Stranger Things." Hawke is set to embody the role of Judy Luptack, the pioneering first female investigator within the traditionally male-dominated Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Her character is tasked with the monumental challenge of unraveling the mystery of the missing girl, a role that promises to highlight Hawke's growing talent and her presence as a significant emerging star in the industry. The pairing of Condon and Hawke in these pivotal roles suggests a dynamic on-screen partnership that will be central to the narrative's unfolding. The selection of The God of the Woods for adaptation by Netflix, a platform known for its successful literary adaptations, signals confidence in the source material's storytelling power and its amenability to visual interpretation. Liz Moore's novel, with its intricate plot, compelling characters, and exploration of themes such as privilege, loss, and the search for truth, provides fertile ground for a gripping television series. The setting itself, a remote and seemingly idyllic mountain region, serves as a potent backdrop for the unfolding drama, masking underlying tensions and secrets. The story's focus on class conflict, the impact of trauma, and the persistent pursuit of justice by individuals who may be underestimated – like the inexperienced female investigator – are elements that resonate deeply with contemporary audiences. Condon's proven track record in delivering nuanced performances, coupled with Hawke's burgeoning star power and commitment to compelling roles, positions this adaptation to be a significant event for both fans of the novel and new viewers alike. The success of such projects often hinges on the chemistry between its leads and the faithful yet inventive translation of the written word to the screen, areas where this production appears poised for excellence





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