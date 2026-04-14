Kerry Katona Hospitalized After Health Scare, Tests Reveal Stress-Related Brain Issue

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona was rushed to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms during a family outing. Although a stroke was ruled out, scans revealed that stress was affecting her brain's ability to send signals to her face. This health scare comes after a series of other medical challenges.

Kerry Katona , the former Atomic Kitten star, recently experienced a health scare that led to a hospital visit and a frightening journey to King's College Hospital via ambulance. The incident occurred while she was in London to watch her eldest daughter Molly perform in a play. During the performance, she began feeling unwell, and after the show, she noticed she couldn't smile properly, a key sign that caused her to suspect something serious was wrong. Accompanied by her daughter Heidi and her partner Paolo Margaglione, Kerry's condition worsened, prompting her to seek medical attention. She first attempted to consult a doctor at her hotel, but the delay forced her to take a taxi to St Thomas' Hospital, where initial assessments suggested a possible stroke, leading to her transfer to King's College Hospital for more specialized care. The situation was so terrifying that she sent heartfelt messages to all of her five children, fearing she might not get another chance to express her love, highlighting the extreme distress and fear she experienced during this health crisis.

After undergoing tests, including CT scans, the doctors ruled out a stroke. However, the scans revealed a different issue: a part of her brain was not sending signals to her face due to stress. Kerry has since discussed this with Anna Williamson from Celebs Go Dating, learning that this can even occur when feeling content, as a delayed effect of stress. She's been experiencing shooting pains in her head and noticing changes in her speech, even though she feels she is speaking correctly internally. Despite not being able to pinpoint the exact source of her stress, she acknowledges feeling exhausted, attributing it to balancing family life and lacking a social life outside of her immediate family. In an effort to understand when these changes began, Kerry has been reviewing old home videos, and she can see her speech deteriorating gradually over time. She is now focused on speech therapy and facial exercises to help recover her speech. Before the follow up checks, she went to Spain to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

This recent health scare has added to a string of medical challenges Kerry has faced recently. In 2025, she suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages, followed by a hospitalization in January of this year due to severe stomach pain, where she was diagnosed with colitis. This diagnosis required her to adjust her diet, abstaining from spicy foods to manage the inflammation. Now, recovering from her latest health scare, Kerry is optimistic that with the proper medical intervention, she will be able to restore her speech and facial movements to normal. This experience has underscored the importance of health awareness and seeking timely medical attention when experiencing unusual symptoms, especially given the rapid change in circumstances she faced, from enjoying a play to fearing for her health in a matter of hours. The event is a stark reminder of how quickly health issues can arise and the impact they can have on one's life.





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