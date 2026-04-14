Kerry Katona Reveals Stroke Scare: Actress Rushed to Hospital During Family Outing

Kerry Katona describes the terrifying ordeal of being rushed to the hospital, fearing a stroke, and the subsequent diagnosis of delayed stress affecting her speech and facial appearance. The incident occurred during a family day out, prompting an urgent medical response and a moment of deep fear for the star.

Kerry Katona recounts her harrowing experience of being rushed to the hospital, fearing she was suffering from a stroke during a family outing. The incident occurred while she was watching her eldest daughter, Molly, perform in a play. Katona, 45, began to feel unwell and noticed she was unable to smile properly, a significant indicator of a stroke. Accompanied by her daughter Heidi, 19, and partner Paolo Margaglione, Katona described the escalating symptoms. She went to the restroom and noticed a change in her facial appearance. Heidi noticed it as well and brought it to her attention. Fearing something was seriously wrong, Katona discreetly left the event and sought medical assistance at her hotel. She explained the situation to the staff, indicating that she felt something was amiss. When informed that a doctor wouldn’t be available for several hours, the former Atomic Kitten star made the decision to take a taxi to St Thomas' Hospital in London, she was not getting any better, and the situation seemed to be worsening.

At the hospital, medical professionals immediately treated her as if she was experiencing a stroke and she was then transferred via ambulance to King's College Hospital. Katona stated that her condition seemed to deteriorate rapidly. She recounts that as the medical staff shined lights into her eyes her speech became more slurred. This all happened so quickly and she stated how just an hour prior she was watching her daughter perform in a play, and now she was being treated as if she was suffering from a stroke. Terrified by the uncertainty of the situation, Katona messaged all of her children: Molly, Lilly, 23, Heidi, Max, 18, and 12-year-old Dylan-Jorge. During her messaging she was sure to tell them that she loved them, because she was worried about not seeing her children again, and she was as scared as she has ever been.

Following the April 2nd incident, Katona underwent a series of medical tests to determine the cause of her symptoms. Thankfully, after the medical tests, it was determined that she had not suffered a stroke, the cause was delayed stress. The CT scans revealed that a specific part of Katona’s brain was affected, hindering its ability to transmit signals to her face, which was causing the facial changes and speech difficulties. She explained that this type of reaction to stress could sometimes occur when a person is feeling at peace. Katona shared that she occasionally experiences shooting pains in her head and has noticed continued issues with her speech, despite feeling like she is articulating words correctly in her mind.

This recent health scare adds to a list of health-related challenges Katona has faced over the past year. In the past year she has also suffered from two miscarriages and in January, was diagnosed with colitis, a chronic illness that causes inflammation of the rectum and colon. Kerry shared this story and more in a recent interview, which has been featured in New magazine. To stay updated with more exclusive stories and top content, readers are encouraged to make Irish Mirror their preferred source on Google





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kerry Katona Stroke Scare Delayed Stress Health Medical Emergency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eamonn Holmes' Son Shares Update After StrokeDeclan Holmes, son of broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, provides an update on his father’s condition following a stroke. The GB News presenter is recovering and responding well to treatment. The family requests privacy during this time. Colleagues and GB News express support and well wishes for a speedy recovery.

Read more »

Eamonn Holmes' Son Shares Encouraging Update After StrokeDeclan Holmes, son of GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes, has shared a reassuring update on his father's condition following a stroke. The family is grateful for the support and focused on Eamonn's recovery, requesting privacy.

Read more »

Eamonn Holmes' Son Provides Positive Update Following StrokeDeclan Holmes, son of broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, has provided an update on his father's health after he suffered a stroke. The statement expresses the family's gratitude for the outpouring of support and confirms Eamonn is responding well to treatment. Colleagues at GB News and fans have sent their well wishes, emphasizing the support for his recovery.

Read more »

Jesse Malin on Life After Spinal Stroke: 'I'm Still Working on My Body'New York songwriter Jesse Malin discusses his ongoing recovery from a spinal stroke, his musical inspirations, and his new memoir, 'Almost Grown.' He reflects on his journey, the impact of the Ramones, and his determination to continue creating music.

Read more »

DNA Test Reveals Couple Are Cousins, Sparking Online BacklashA woman's exploration of her ancestry through a 23andMe DNA test led to the shocking discovery that she and her husband of many years are cousins, causing a viral reaction and harsh criticism online. The couple, married after a short courtship and with three children, shared their story, sparking a debate about their relationship.

Read more »

Neurologist Reveals the Best Thing You Can Do for Your Brain: Active Engagement with MusicA neurologist highlights the benefits of active engagement with music for brain health. Playing an instrument, singing, or dancing stimulates brain networks and enhances cognitive function, unlike passive listening.

Read more »