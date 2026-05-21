Key News of the Week in Ireland

This week's Irish news encompasses various topics, including the decline of Big Tech, the stalling of a EU directive on employment, the acquisition of a travel service provider by Expedia, and the cost of finance for economy in Dublin.

Big Tech played a huge role in the recovery of the Irish economy in the years after the 2008 economic crash, but it seems the good times are absolutely over now.

Meta is cutting about 20 per cent of its remaining staff in its. That’s well ahead of the 10 per cent of jobs the company is cutting globally. Ciara O’Brien and Ian Curran have the details, while Ciara also asks the question now on everyone’s minds:is the recovery healthy? Some employers stalling on an EU directive on the matter.

Margaret E Ward looks at the issue in World of Work. But in practice, how effective are such rules? An American move to Ireland for a portion of the year? There are many hoops to jump through.

This week’sas it prepares to be wound down. Expedia has acquired CarTrawler, a UK-based travel service provider. Are you afraid of needles? If you are, Olive Keogh spoke to a startup that may have a solution for you.

In the first quarter, the cost of finance doubled for economy in Dublin. FMCG trading update covering the first three months of the year. obstetrics unit uncovered widespread malpractice complaints, inquiry was ordered. Financing Corp of America has raised almost $10 billion in the first quarter. And the Irish Independent also provides the breaking news for FMCG





IrishTimesBiz / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Big Tech Irish Economy Decline Meta Staff Cuts Ciara O'brien Margaret E Ward Expedia Cartrawler American Move To Ireland EU Directive Is The Recovery Healthy Colin Gleeson Olive Keogh Startup Dublin FMCG Trading Update Exceptionality Financing Corp Of America Expedia Cartrawler

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