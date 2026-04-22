Kia PV5 Review: A Masterclass in Van Practicality and Modern Design

The Kia PV5 breaks the mold of traditional panel vans by combining an adorable, futuristic aesthetic with exceptional real-world range, agile urban handling, and a highly versatile, storage-packed interior.

Styling has long been a fundamental driver of automotive sales, dating back to the 1930s when Harley Earl at General Motors first moved beyond the standard black or red paint jobs to introduce personality to vehicles. In a modern market where many SUVs are becoming indistinguishable from one another, the Kia PV5 stands out as a triumph of character-driven design.

While panel vans are traditionally viewed as utilitarian boxes designed solely for hauling cargo, the PV5 defies these low expectations. It blends a futuristic, robot-inspired aesthetic with functional shaping that creates a surprisingly distinct and endearing presence on the road. Rather than relying on self-conscious retro themes, the PV5 leans into a clean, forward-thinking look that manages to be both professional and cute, proving that commercial-oriented vehicles do not have to be devoid of visual charm. Beneath its unconventional exterior, the PV5 is a highly engineered machine built on Kia’s versatile Platform Beyond Vehicle architecture. By leveraging the advanced batteries, motors, and charging technology from the brand’s successful EV passenger car range, Kia has delivered a van that is as reliable as it is efficient. Equipped with a 71.2kWh battery, the five-seat model offers an impressive real-world range that comfortably reaches between 300km and 350km even during motorway travel. Although it skips the ultra-fast 800-volt charging architecture found in the EV6 or EV9, the charging performance remains more than adequate for daily operations. This blend of electric performance and urban agility is further highlighted by its dimensions; at just 4.6 meters in length and under 1.9 meters in width, the vehicle features an exceptionally tight turning circle. The small 16-inch wheels allow for a near 90-degree steering angle, making parallel parking in congested city streets effortless and stress-free for any driver. Inside, the PV5 excels in a way that few passenger cars can match, offering a level of interior flexibility that borders on genius. Every inch of the cabin has been maximized for storage, featuring multilevel door bins, cleverly placed dashboard compartments, and a convenient pull-out drawer. The elevated seating position allows for easy entry and exit, while the rear accommodation provides genuine comfort for adult passengers, complete with footrests and generous legroom. Even with the prevalence of durable, utilitarian plastics throughout the cabin, the build quality remains satisfying. Practical features such as heated seats, an efficient heat pump, and a domestic three-pin socket enhance the daily experience. The cargo area is similarly impressive, boasting 1,300 liters of volume with a flat, low-set floor and flexible sliding rails for modular accessories. Despite the massive tailgate requiring some clearance to open, the convenience afforded by the sliding doors and massive boot space confirms that the PV5 is not just a workhorse, but perhaps one of the most practical and well-thought-out vehicles currently on the market





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