Kieran McKenna Becomes Favourite to Succeed Marco Silva as Fulham Manager

Kieran McKenna has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Marco Silva as Fulham manager after his successful promotion campaign with Ipswich Town, according to betting odds and widespread reports.

Kieran McKenna has emerged as the leading candidate to take over as Fulham manager following the confirmed departure of Marco Silva . The 40-year-old from Fermanagh is currently in charge at Ipswich Town , where he achieved back-to-back promotions to return the club to the Premier League after their 2025 relegation.

Despite achieving this success, McKenna is widely expected to leave Portman Road this summer. Bookmakers have made him the heavy favourite for the Fulham vacancy, with odds ranging from 6/4 to 5/4. The next favourite is Brentford's Thomas Frank at approximately 11/2. McKenna's name has also been linked with other Premier League openings including Bournemouth, where Andoni Iraola is departing for Liverpool, and Crystal Palace, where Oliver Glasner may be on his way out.

However, the Fulham job appears to be his primary target. McKenna's managerial reputation has grown rapidly since leaving his coaching roles at Manchester United and Tottenham to take the Ipswich position. His ability to build a cohesive, attacking team was evident in two consecutive promotion campaigns, demonstrating clear project management and man-management skills.

Fulham are seeking a long-term successor to Silva after five seasons that included an FA Cup final appearance and solid mid-table stability but ultimately a desire for a new direction. The club's hierarchy is believed to favour a younger, development-focused manager with a clear tactical philosophy, characteristics that McKenna visibly embodies





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