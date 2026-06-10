Kieran McKenna Steps Down as Ipswich Town Manager After Guiding Club Back to Premier League

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has resigned after leading the club to consecutive promotions and a return to the Premier League. The 40‑year‑old cited a desire to spend more time with his family and will take a break from management. McKenna transformed Ipswich from a League One side into a Premier League club, becoming one of the most coveted young managers in Europe. The club, backed by US investors and with a new training ground opening, will now search for a successor.

Kieran McKenna, the 40-year-old manager who led Ipswich Town to back-to-back promotions and a return to the Premier League , has resigned from his position, stepping away to focus on his family after an intense five-year stint at Portman Road .

The decision comes despite the club's recent success, having finished second in the Championship last season and securing promotion on the final day with a victory over Queens Park Rangers. McKenna's departure marks the end of an era for Ipswich, where he had become a revered figure, transforming the club from a League One struggler into a top-flight contender.

Although there was significant interest from other clubs, including Fulham, and he had been linked with several managerial vacancies in the Premier League, McKenna has chosen to take a break from management. His resignation is understood to be driven by a desire to recharge and spend more quality time with his family, a priority he emphasized in his statement.

He leaves on his own terms, having achieved the remarkable feat of consecutive promotions in 2022-23 and 2023-24, establishing himself as one of the most sought-after young coaches in European football. However, he could not prevent Ipswich's immediate relegation from the Premier League in the 2024‑25 campaign, though the overall legacy of his work remains overwhelmingly positive. McKenna's journey at Ipswich began in December 2021 when he joined from a first‑team coaching role at Manchester United.

At that time, the club was struggling in League One, but he quickly engineered a turnaround, guiding them to the championship title in his first full season and then following it up with a dramatic promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs in May 2024. That accomplishment solidified his reputation, leading to a contract extension that kept him at the club until 2027, with release clauses intended to fend off rival suitors.

Over the past season, despite the relegation battle, he maintained the support of the board and the fanbase, who appreciated the attacking style and the renewed optimism he instilled.

"When you have the connection that we have built at this club there is never a good time to say goodbye," McKenna said in a statement released through the club. "However, having achieved a second promotion to the Premier League last season, with another memorable final day in our stadium, and after reflection over the last couple of weeks, I feel this is the right time for me to step aside.

I do so with great pride at the incredible progress we have made and with huge hope and optimism for the future of this club. After giving so much to the role over the previous five seasons, I now look forward to taking a break from management and dedicating some time to my family, who have been with me every step of my career so far.

" The Ipswich Town board, led by chair Mark Ashton, expressed profound respect for McKenna's decision, acknowledging the emotional difficulty of parting ways after such a transformative period. "The mark he, his staff and his players have made on Ipswich Town and its community will live for ever," Ashton said. "It has captured a generation.

Like so many, I am of course gutted that our journey together has come to an end, but I understand and respect the decision he has made after five incredibly intense years.

" As McKenna steps back, Ipswich finds itself in a strong position to continue its upward trajectory. The club is backed by a consortium of US‑based investors, ensuring financial stability, and a new state‑of‑the‑art training facility is scheduled to open before the upcoming season, which begins in the Championship following the Premier League relegation.

While an immediate replacement is not expected, the managerial vacancy is anticipated to be attractive to a range of candidates given the resources now available and the foundation McKenna has built. His departure leaves a significant void, but also an opportunity for a new manager to take charge of a squad full of talent and potential. McKenna's legacy at Ipswich is profound.

He not only delivered successive promotions but also revitalized the club's identity, fostering a culture of high‑pressing, possession‑based football that earned plaudits across the country. His man‑management skills were frequently highlighted, with many players crediting him for their development. The 40‑year‑old former Northern Ireland under‑age international will now take a well‑deserved break, and while he may re‑enter management in the future, he has no immediate position lined up.

For now, his focus will be on his family, allowing him to reflect on an extraordinary chapter in his coaching career. The immediate future will see Ipswich Town prepare for a new campaign in the Championship, with the aim of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt. The club's supporters will fondly remember McKenna's tenure, especially the euphoric scenes of back‑to‑back promotion celebrations, and the sense of hope he restored to a historic football institution





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Kieran Mckenna Ipswich Town Premier League Championship Promotion Manager Resignation Football Coaching Relegation Portman Road

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