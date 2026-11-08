Kilcormac-Killoughey beat Naas with last-gasp Slevin free, Ballyhale advance

Conor Slevin scored a dramatic winning free after time expired to give Kilcormac-Killoughey a 1-32 to 3-25 win over Naas and a Leinster semi-final against Shelmaliers, while Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilmacud Crokes also advanced.

Conor Slevin fired over a monster free after the allotted two minutes of stoppage time at the end of extra time had already expired to send Kilcormac-Killoughey into the Leinster club SHC semi-finals.

The goalkeeper struck his fifth point of the day from around 100 metres out to secure a 1-32 to 3-25 win over Naas at Cedral St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. Kilcormac-Killoughey, the 2012 champions, will play Shelmaliers in Tullamore on 22 November in the last four. It was their 12th ever win in the competition.

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Slevin had earlier failed to clear his lines, handing Jack Sheridan a relatively easy goal for Naas, but he more than made up for the error with five points from frees. Adam Screeney also made a huge contribution, notching 1-13, with his goal coming in the second half of extra time. The win was all the more impressive as Kilcormac-Killoughey lost star centre-back Cillian Kiely to a second yellow card in the 52nd minute of normal time.

Kilcormac-Killoughey Hold On Against Naas

Colin Spain and Conor Mahon also impressed for the Offaly champions. It was tough on a Naas side desperate to kick on in Leinster after capturing the last eight Kildare titles. They were right there too, only prevented from winning in normal time by Spain's brilliant point from out on the wing in the 63rd minute that forced extra time.

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Naas were two points ahead in extra time as well, after Brian Byrne struck their third goal, following earlier majors in normal time from Sheridan and Cathal Dowling. But they could not hold out as Declan Laffan's side brought all their big-game experience to bear in the closing minutes. Daire Guerin's fifth-minute point for Naas, when he intercepted an ambitious Screeney pass and launched it downfield and over the bar, was an early indicator of how tuned in Naas were.

A minute later, Simon Leacy's point attempt dropped short and was not dealt with by the Kilcormac-Killoughey defence, allowing Jack Sheridan to steal in and strike to the net. The visitors battled back to level terms with four points in a row, 0-5 to 1-2, but 1-3 without response from Naas put them in the driving seat again.

Naas's second goal came in the 13th minute and amounted to a piece of opportunism from Dowling, who rose up to get the slightest of touches on a James Burke ball in, redirecting it to the net. K-K finished the half strongly, outscoring Naas by 0-5 to 0-3 in the second quarter, but it was the side in blue and white that enjoyed a 2-8 to 0-10 lead at half time.

Screeney Leads Offaly Charge in Second Half

Evan Ó Briain kept tabs on Screeney though the Fitzgibbon Cup winner with UL helped to turn the screw in the third quarter as the Offaly side got on top. Screeney pointed from a free and helped to set up another score as K-K outscored Naas 0-6 to 0-2 in the first eight minutes of the second half.

Mahon and Spain came into it strongly too and the latter's point, after a clever one-two with Mahon from a sideline ball beneath the main stand, tied it up at 0-16 to 2-10. The last 20 minutes was a terrific back and forth, with the sides level seven more times. Kilcormac-Killoughey lost Kiely with eight minutes to go, a high challenge on the onrushing Brian Byrne leading to his second booking.

And Naas thought they had clinched victory with the extra man when Burke pointed in the 62nd minute, putting his team ahead. But K-K simply refused to die and when a long Slevin free dropped short, the ball was eventually recycled out to the right wing from where Spain somehow split the posts to force extra time at 0-25 to 2-19.

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Four Naas points - three from free-taker Sheridan - to just two from Kilcormac-Killoughey left the hosts with a 2-23 to 0-27 lead at half-time of extra time. Somehow, the second half of extra time was even more exciting with both sides netting again.

Slevin Delivers Winner in Extra Time

Sheridan's 80th-minute score for Naas had left the hosts a point ahead, but Slevin cancelled that out before nailing the winning point deep in his own half after a foul on James Mahon, leaving Naas with a two-point lead and five minutes left on the clock. They could not hold out though, as K-K reeled off four of the game's last five points, Slevin their last-gasp hero.

Kilcormac-Killoughey scorers: Adam Screeney 1-13 (0-11f), Conor Slevin 0-5 (0-5f), Colin Spain 0-4, Conor Mahon 0-3, Thomas Geraghty 0-2, Peter Geraghty 0-1, Enda Grogan 0-1, Daniel Hand 0-1, Cillian Kiely 0-1, Karl Guinan 0-1. Naas scorers: Jack Sheridan 1-13 (0-10f, 0-1 65), Brian Byrne 1-3, James Burke 0-4, Cathal Dowling 1-0, Daire Guerin 0-2, Simon Leacy 0-1, Conan Boran 0-1, Oisín O'Ne.

Kilcormac-Killoughey will play Shelmaliers in Tullamore in a fortnight after the Wexford side had their own narrow win, Ross Banville's late goal helping them edge out a Derek McNicholas inspired Lough Lene Gaels by 2-21 to 4-14. TJ Reid, fresh after the announcement of his inter-county retirement, showed no signs of any slippage in scoring 1-8 for Ballyhale Shamrocks as they cruised beyond The Harps of Laois, 3-19 to 1-16.

Ballyhale and Crokes Reach Semi-Finals

Brian Cody maintained his strong form for Ballyhale, managing 1-3 for the 12-times provincial winners, who will face Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in the semi-finals. Kilmacud Crokes began the day as second favourites to capture the provincial title but were made to battle all the way at Netwatch Cullen Park by Mount Leinster Rangers.

Chris Nolan fired 1-9 for former champions MLR who were powerless to prevent a Crokes side inspired again by the Hayes brothers, Ronan and Brian, from reeling off six points in a row in the third quarter, providing them with the platform for victory. Results: Lough Lene Gaels 4-14 Shelmaliers 2-21; The Harps 1-16 Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-19; Mount Leinster Rangers 1-16 Kilmacud Crokes 0-22; Naas 3-25 Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-32.