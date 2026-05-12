Kildare and Meath Set Up Thrilling Leinster Minor Football Championship Final

Kildare defeated Louth 2-14 to 1-11, while Meath overcame Dublin 2-8 to 0-10, setting up an exciting provincial final on Friday week. Both teams aim to secure Leinster glory, with Kildare chasing a double of underage titles and Meath targeting their first title since 2021.

Kildare secured a thrilling 2-14 to 1-11 victory over Louth in the Leinster Minor Football Championship, setting up a final showdown with Meath . The young Lilywhites, who have already claimed the Leinster Under-20 title, dominated early with an unanswered three-point start.

Jack Doran proved to be the game-changer, scoring a critical goal in the 52nd minute that gave Kildare the lead they would not relinquish. Logan Tennyson and Fiachra Martin added late points to seal the win. Despite a strong performance from Louth, spearheaded by Connell Kelly, who tallied five points, the visitors maintained control throughout the final stages.

This victory marks a significant step toward a potential provincial double for Kildare, with Meath awaiting in the final after their narrow 2-8 to 0-10 victory over Dublin. Meanwhile, Meath booked their place in the final with a hard-fought win against Dublin at Parnell Park. Meath’s attacking prowess was on full display, scoring two goals in quick succession through Milo Stafford and Cormac McKenna to take a commanding lead.

Stafford, a standout performer with 1-4 on the day, along with captain Harry McGuirk, who contributed three points, helped Meath overcome a resilient Dublin side. Despite early pressure from Dublin, which saw them take a 1-3 to 0-2 lead courtesy of Patrick Cahill’s goal, Meath’s resilience and clinical finishing ensured their progression. With this victory, Meath aims to avoid a setback and secure their fourth Leinster title since 2019.

The final clash between Kildare and Meath promises to be a riveting encounter. Kildare, who last lifted the trophy in 2019, will be eager to end their title drought, while Meath seeks to build on their 2021 success under manager Trevor Giles. Both teams have shown remarkable form, with Kildare’s dominance in the Under-20 category and Meath’s aggressive offensive play proving decisive in their respective wins.

The stage is set for an intense battle, with provincial bragging rights and a potential All-Ireland push on the line. Football enthusiasts can look forward to a high-quality contest as these two talented sides vie for supremacy





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