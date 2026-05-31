Kildare Couple Halves Garden Costs by Doing Landscaping Themselves

A Kildare couple reduced landscaping costs from €25,000 to under €12,500 by designing and building their own garden, incorporating Mediterranean themes, a fireplace from leftover materials, and child-friendly features.

When Clare Griffiths and Shaun Leonard received quotes of up to €25,000 to landscape the 2,200sq m area around their newly built home in Donadea, Co Kildare, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

The couple, who had already spent six years navigating planning permission hurdles, could not justify the expense after the long and costly building process. With their son's First Communion approaching, they were motivated to transform the muddy paths and bare driveway into a beautiful, functional garden. Clare, who admits she is not particularly green-fingered, teamed up with Shaun, a blocklayer with no prior experience in heavy landscaping.

Together, they embarked on a project that would save them over €10,000 while creating a stunning outdoor space. Starting from scratch, the couple prioritised accessibility, ensuring no steps would hinder movement for their four children, aged one to 14, or for themselves in later years. They spent considerable time researching levels to guarantee long-term usability.

Inspired by Mediterranean holidays, they opted for a tropical-style garden with palm trees, ornamental grasses, and limestone stepping stones that connect a courtyard to a patio area. An olive tree at the front door and others in the patio tie the design together. Shaun sourced leftover limestone flags from a job and designed a fireplace that became the centrepiece of the dining area, perfect for cooking pizzas or barbecues.

The children were involved too, planting and caring for two apple trees as a life lesson. For the footpaths, Shaun studied YouTube videos to create flower beds bordered by limestone and sandstone, avoiding concrete for a more natural look. A barrier protects the house walls from damp, and paths are graded to drain water away. Before buying plants, they tested the soil to avoid wasted expenditure, relying on advice from local garden centre Caragh Nurseries.

They chose hardy Hydrangea Paniculata Limelight for its low maintenance and stunning pistachio and ivory blooms. Clare emphasises that involving children and consulting experts helped them stay within budget while creating a garden they love. The project, though challenging, has been immensely rewarding, proving that with research and teamwork, a dream garden is achievable without breaking the bank





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DIY Landscaping Garden Design Budget Gardening Kildare Home Mediterranean Garden

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