Kildare Couple Wins Home of the Year with Their Bespoke Sanctuary

Discover the story behind a stunning Kildare home that captured the hearts of judges to win the title of Home of the Year, blending personal history with modern design.

Lorcan and Adrian, a couple residing in Kildare, have officially seen their residence crowned as the prestigious Home of the Year. The pair embarked on the ambitious journey of constructing their forever home back in 2005 on a plot of land that has been in Adrian's family for generations. By collaborating closely with a visionary architect, they managed to craft an expansive, light-filled, open-plan sanctuary that reflects their unique aesthetic.

The design is a thoughtful blend of masculine undertones and classic elegance, heavily influenced by the diverse international travels and personal passions the couple has shared over their two decades together. Reflecting on the surprising victory, Lorcan expressed a deep sense of disbelief and overwhelming joy, noting that the recognition has sparked constant, heartwarming questions and compliments from their retail customers. The experience has allowed them to bond with the other finalists, creating a sense of community that extends beyond the television screen.

The couple’s story is one of serendipity and long-term commitment. After knowing each other around Kildare for many years, they officially became a couple in 2003. A pivotal holiday to South Africa sparked the dream of building their own space, leading them to complete the construction of their home in a record-breaking six months. Choosing to settle on family land next door to Adrian’s mother, the pair created a private, serene environment.

By utilizing a high hedge and a secure gate, they have established a peaceful bubble that shuts out the noise of the main road, serving as a sanctuary of contentment after their demanding days at work. They consciously moved away from the cold, segmented rooms of their 1980s childhood homes, prioritizing natural light, warmth, and high-functioning living spaces that invite interaction and comfort. Their design philosophy centers on the belief that a home should be a safe haven where one feels truly at peace.

Interestingly, the decision to enter the competition was a spontaneous act fueled by a bit of humor and late-night inspiration. While relaxing with a glass of wine on a Saturday evening, Lorcan spotted an advertisement for the competition on social media and impulsively submitted their entry. He had to break the news to Adrian the next morning, setting off a whirlwind of preparations.

Unlike many contestants who renovate specifically for the show, Lorcan and Adrian spent their time tackling a long-standing twenty-year snag list, decluttering, and applying fresh coats of paint to breathe new life into their already beloved space. This authentic approach resonated deeply with the judging panel, who praised the home for its welcoming atmosphere rather than just its architectural merit.

The validation from the judges was the crowning achievement of the experience. During the emotional season finale, the late Hugh Wallace remarked that he knew the house was a winner the moment he stepped inside, a sentiment that left the couple feeling deeply touched and validated. Judges Amanda Bone and Siobhan Lam highlighted the sense of pure joy and love permeating every corner of the house.

For Lorcan and Adrian, the award represents more than just a trophy; it validates their years of hard work and the intentional way they have built their life together. By moving away from the typical Irish tendency to downplay personal achievements, they were able to showcase a home that balances modern open-plan living with an unmistakable, cozy domesticity. Their triumph serves as a reminder that the true heart of any home lies in the memories, love, and personal history that its owners pour into every structural detail, ultimately creating a space that feels both aspirational and deeply lived-in.





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Home Of The Year Interior Design Kildare Architecture Home Renovation Property

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