Dicksboro defeated St Martin's 1-10 to 1-7 in the Leinster Camogie Senior Club Championship final at Wexford Park. Asha McHardy's first-half goal and Aoife Prendergast's late points secured the win.

Dicksboro secured back-to-back Leinster senior club camogie championships with a three-point win over St Martin's at Chadwicks Wexford Park. The Kilkenny champions led 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time and held off a second-half comeback to win 1-10 to 1-7.

Asha McHardy Goal Gives Dicksboro Advantage

The match was played in rain-soaked conditions and both sides found it difficult in the opening 10 minutes. They shared just a point apiece, with Rose Kelly putting the defending champions in front before Aoife O'Connor levelled for St Martin's. The match-defining score came in the 11th minute when Dicksboro wing forward Asha McHardy found the corner of the net from an acute angle. That goal gave Dicksboro a lead they would never relinquish.

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The sides exchanged points through Rachel Dowling and a Chloe Fox 45, before an Ellie O'Connor point reduced the deficit. Dicksboro went in at the break with a 1-4 to 0-4 lead. On the resumption, Amy Clifford increased Dicksboro's lead with a neat point. But St Martin's roared back into contention when Linda Bolger found the net from close range in the 38th minute.

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That left the minimum between the sides, 1-5 to 1-4. St Martin's, inspired by Sarah O'Connor and Amy Cardiff, looked like they might go on and win it.

Aoife Prendergast Scores Two Crucial Late Points

However, the experienced Aoife Prendergast came to Dicksboro's rescue with two excellent long-range points, one from a free and the other a 45. Her late brace, struck into the elements, put daylight between the sides. St Martin's reduced the gap to the minimum again twice down the home stretch, but Dicksboro held on. Kilkenny star Aoife Prendergast scored two crucial late frees and finished with 0-4.

Dicksboro captain Tara Clifford led the celebrations with the trophy after the victory. The win adds a third Leinster title to Dicksboro's cabinet. Dicksboro now advance to the All-Ireland semi-final, where they will face Dunloy of Antrim next Sunday. That fixture is part of a double-header at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow, with Galway's Sarsfields and St Finbarr's of Cork meeting in the other semi-final.

Both games are live on RTÉ 2. Dicksboro were defeated by eventual champions Athenry in the last four last year. They won their one and only All-Ireland title in 2023. Dicksboro: C Duggan; A Carroll, T Clifford, K Byrne; C Phelan, C Dowling, N Phelan; A O'Gorman (0-1), A Browne; A McHardy (1-0), A Prendergast (0-4, 3f, one 45), R Dowling (0-2); R Kelly (0-1), O Hanrick, A Clifford (0-2).

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St Martin's: E Coleman; G O'Connor, A Hennessy, M C Morrissey; K O'Connor, S O'Connor, A Cardiff; E O'Connor (0-1), E Codd; B Hamilton, C O'Connor, L Bolger (1-0); A O'Connor (0-1), L Whelan, C Fox (0-3, all 45s). Subs: L Goggins (0-1) for Whelan (37 mins); L Firman (0-1) for Hamilton (47); M Barrett for E O'Connor (51).