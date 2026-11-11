Kilkenny Women Withdraw From 2027 National League, Eye Junior Championships

Kilkenny LGFA will skip the 2027 National Football League to focus on training for the Leinster and All-Ireland junior championships, citing development needs and past league results.

On Monday, county officials announced that the Kilkenny women's football team would not participate in the 2027 National Football League. The plan is to concentrate resources on preparation for the Leinster junior championship, which begins in mid-April, and the All-Ireland junior championship later in the year. Kilkenny will be the only county absent from both men's and women's national leagues that season.

Why the League Exit Was Chosen

The decision follows a difficult four‑season stint in Division 4, with the county failing to record a win since re‑entering the league in 2023. According to Joe Fox, chairperson of Kilkenny LGFA, the timing of the league competition - starting at the end of January - clashes with the traditional training cycle that begins in December. "We found we weren't getting a chance to build a good training base or any momentum," he said. Fox explained that the league schedule leaves little room between the end of Christmas and the start of competitive matches, leading to heavy defeats that hamper progress.

Also read Bereavement flexibility for second-level students to be in place for 2027 State exams

With training camps now possible until April, the management team, led by new manager Peter Dobbyn, believes a full pre‑championship training block could produce a more competitive side. Fox added, "If we get permission to pull out of the league next year, we could train the team together up until April and see how we get on then in the championship."

Stakeholder Views and Management Plans

Peter Dobbyn, who has stepped into the role of manager, said the coaching staff is already in place and the squad is poised for a focused campaign. The county's history in junior competition provides context: Kilkenny captured the All-Ireland junior women's football championship in 2007, and in December last year, Muckalee became the first Kilkenny club to win an All‑Ireland junior club title.

Advertisement

Joe Fox acknowledged Kilkenny's reputation as a hurling and camogie county, noting that the pool of footballers is limited as many youth players are drawn into those codes. "We don't get the best 15 footballers, and that's understandable - the girls are going to play camogie if they can get on that team," he said. "But we hope by training a group consistently for a few months now, it will give us a chance to build up a team and help us to make progress and be competitive."

Impact on Players and Future Competitions

The withdrawal will allow players to avoid the congested league schedule and focus on building a cohesive unit. With a full training period from December until April, the team will aim to enter the Leinster junior championship with a stronger foundation. If successful, a solid performance in the provincial stage could set the stage for a competitive run in the All-Ireland junior championship, offering Kilkenny a chance to emulate past successes and boost its football profile.

While the move might be seen as an unconventional step for a county with no previous league experience, the leadership believes the strategy aligns with long‑term development goals. The county's bold decision positions Kilkenny uniquely among Irish football administrations, potentially influencing other counties to reconsider their competition schedules in the interest of player welfare and performance improvement.