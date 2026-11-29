Kilmacud Crokes and Donaghmoyne advance to the AIB All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Championship final. They will contest the title at Croke Park on December 12th.

Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes have secured their place in the 2026 AIB All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Championship final following a decisive victory over Kilkerrin-Clonberne. The Dublin side defeated the Galway champions with a scoreline of 3-6 to 0-13, effectively ending Kilkerrin-Clonberne's ambitious pursuit of a sixth consecutive All-Ireland title. This win marks a significant milestone for Kilmacud Crokes, who will now prepare to face Monaghan's Donaghmoyne in the national decider.

Kilmacud Crokes End Galway Champions Streak

Donaghmoyne also advanced to the final by overcoming Cork champions Aghada in a hard-fought encounter that required extra time to separate the two sides. Donaghmoyne emerged victorious with a score of 3-18 to 4-10 after extra time, with key contributions from Lauren Garland, who scored two goals, and Eimear Traynor. Despite a impressive hat-trick from Róisín Phelan for Aghada, the Cork side could not sustain their challenge against the Monaghan outfit.

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Niamh Cotter was named player of the match for her performance, scoring one of Kilmacud Crokes' three goals. Early strikes from Laura Kane and Ailbhe Davaren gave Dublin a commanding lead, which Cotter extended after the break. Although Olivia Divilly contributed 0-11 from point play for Kilkerrin-Clonberne, it was insufficient to overcome the early deficit and the consistent pressure applied by the Dublin champions throughout the contest.

Intermediate and Junior Finalists Confirmed

The path to the senior decider is preceded by two other championship matches on December 12th. The intermediate final will see Boardsmill of Meath take on Tuam Cortoon of Galway at 3pm. Boardsmill defeated Cork's Inch Rovers 2-7 to 0-10 in their semi-final, while Tuam Cortoon, led by 2026 TG4 All-Ireland winning captain Kate Geraghty, edged out Edinburgh's Dunedin Connollys with a score of 3-16 to 2-6.

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Later that day, the senior final will kick off at 5:15pm. Kilmacud Crokes will face Donaghmoyne at Croke Park in a repeat of past glories, as Donaghmoyne seeks their first final appearance since 2022. The Dublin side will be eager to claim their first senior club title since their previous campaign, bringing a wealth of experience and momentum into the championship decider. The stakes are high for both counties, with the trophy representing the pinnacle of club football in Ireland.

Junior Final Details and Scheduling

The championship concludes with the junior decider on Sunday, December 13th at Parnell Park in Dublin. Ballymacelligott from Kerry will face Sperrin Óg from Tyrone in the match scheduled for 2pm. Ballymacelligott defeated Ratoath from Meath with a dominant 5-10 to 1-4 scoreline in their semi-final. Meanwhile, Sperrin Óg narrowly advanced by beating Leitrim champions St Brigid's by three points in their respective semi-final encounter.

These results set the stage for a weekend of high-level club football across Ireland. The intermediate and senior finals take place consecutively at Croke Park, offering fans a complete view of the top tiers of the game. The junior final at Parnell Park serves as the concluding event, highlighting the depth of talent from across the island. All fixtures are confirmed, with teams preparing for the ultimate test of skill and endurance in the coming days.