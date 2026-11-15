Kilmacud Crokes Beat Longford Slashers 3-16 to 2-8 to Win Fifth Straight Leinster Title

Kilmacud Crokes defeated Longford Slashers 3-16 to 2-8 at O'Moore Park to secure their fifth consecutive AIB Leinster Senior Football Club title. Longford led by a goal at half-time but Crokes dominated the second half.

Kilmacud Crokes made it five Leinster senior club football titles in a row by defeating Longford Slashers 3-16 to 2-8 in the AIB Leinster SFC club final at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise.

The Dublin champions were pushed all the way by a Longford side bidding to become the first from their county to win the senior provincial title. Longford Slashers were full value for their 2-5 to 1-5 interval lead after playing with the wind in the opening half. Their policy of delivering quick, long ball into attack paid dividends as they struck for two goals in the opening nine minutes.

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Slashers Strike Early Twice

Jessica Barry, daughter of former Longford player Dessie Barry, slotted home a penalty into the bottom left corner in the fifth minute. The spot kick was awarded after Orlaith Nevin was fouled after hitting the crossbar. Kate Shannon got the second goal after good work from Clodagh Lohan following another quick ball from out the field. Kilmacud Crokes, who shot seven wides to one for Slashers in the opening half, did not panic.

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Points from Sinead O'Donoghue and Lea Carrigy kept Crokes in touch before Michelle Davoren added to a point by firing home a 17th minute goal into the bottom right corner. That tied the match at 1-4 to 2-1 before Niamh Cotter edged them in front with her second point. But Slashers took over for the closing stages of the opening half and four pointed frees from Barry left them deservedly ahead by a goal at the break.

Crokes Dominate Second Half

It took Crokes just two minutes to wipe out the lead with points from Sadbh Murphy, Cotter and Niamh Murray. Caoimhe Lohan edged the Longford champions back in front after 36 minutes. But the Dublin side took over from there and hit 1-5 without reply in a blistering spell, with Cotter getting the goal from distance to lead by 2-13 to 2-6 after 47 minutes. They never looked like relinquishing their title from there.

Niamh Cotter was instrumental in the Dublin victory, contributing significantly with points and a decisive goal that broke the Longford defense. The final scoreline of 3-16 to 2-8 reflected the comprehensive nature of the Kilmacud Crokes performance after halftime. Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: N Cotter 2-3 (0-1f), M Davoren 1-2, A Davoren 0-3, K Murray 0-2, S O'Donoghue 0-1, L Carrigy 0-1, S Murphy 0-1, L Murphy 0-1, L Magee 0-1, A Conroy 0-1.

Kilmacud Crokes: D Gower; N Carr, E Sweeney, K Sweeney; L Magee, A Kane, S O'Donoghue; M Lamb, K Murray; L Carrigy, A Davoren, N Cotter; S Murphy, L Murphy, M Davoren. Subs: A Conroy for Murphy (40), L Kane for (40), D Egan for O'Donoghue (49), E Kane for Murphy (57), L Bedford for Carr (60).

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Slashers Show Tactical Flexibility

Longford Slashers: E Casey; S Masterson, E O'Brien, E Reilly; O Nevin, A Cosgrove, C Lohan; A O'Brien, L O'Connor; J Glennon, G Shannon, Kara Shannon; Kate Shannon, J Barry, C Lohan. Sub: S Connolly for O'Connor (53). The team's ability to withstand the early pressure and then execute a high-scoring run in the second period highlighted their depth and tactical flexibility.

This victory ensures Kilmacud Crokes remain the dominant force in Leinster club football, with their fifth straight win confirming their continued excellence.