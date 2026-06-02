Kilshane Energy plans 680MW power plant in north Dublin

Kilshane Energy has lodged plans for a 680MW power plant in north Dublin, which is expected to provide a reliable source of backup generation for times of high electricity demand and low renewable electricity supply.

Kilshane Energy has lodged plans for a 680MW power plant in north Dublin, which is expected to provide a reliable source of backup generation for times of high electricity demand and low renewable electricity supply.

The planning report notes that flexible peaking plants are crucial to avoid power outages and ensure the security of electricity supply in a grid with increased renewable sources of energy. The company has already secured permission for its €250 million Phase One of its scheme, which involves a 293MW Open Cycle Gas Turbine plant that is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2028.

The construction phase on the new application will result in an additional 50 construction jobs, bringing the total number of construction staff on-site to 250 during the peak overlapping period. Construction work on phase two is planned to commence in the first quarter of 2027 and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2029.

The proposals are expected to assist in achieving a Key Target set out in the Climate Action Plan 2025 to provide new flexible gas plants to provide at least 2GW by 2030. Kilshane Energy is part of the Northern Ireland-based and family-owned LCC Group, which recorded pretax profits of £35.7 million on revenues of £1.11 billion in the 12 months to the end of March 2025 and paid out dividends of £89.76 million during that year





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Kilshane Energy 680MW Power Plant North Dublin Flexible Peaking Plants Renewable Energy

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