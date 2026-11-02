Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 world champion at 20 with Mexican GP podium

Kimi Antonelli clinched the 2026 Formula One drivers title with third place at the Mexican Grand Prix, becoming the youngest champion in history at 20 years and 68 days and Italy first champion since 1953. Max Verstappen won the race.

Kimi Antonelli has become the youngest Formula One world champion in history, clinching the 2026 title with third place at the Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

At 20 years and 68 days old, the Mercedes driver finished on the podium as Max Verstappen won the race. He is Italy first champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953. Antonelli needed only to finish ninth to secure the crown, but he vowed to finish the job in style and took third. He crossed the line in tears, wracked with emotion, before climbing from his car to the roaring approval of fans in the stadium section.

Also read Lewis Hamilton Demands Serious Talks With Ferrari Over Teammate Charles Leclerc

He said: We did it. I would not be here without Mercedes, without my family. This moment is one that will live for ever. I am speechless.

I am just trying to process this moment. His mother Veronica, father Marco and sister Maggie embraced and shed their own tears. Antonelli arrived at the track hand in hand with Maggie before the race and was hugged by engineer Pete Bono Bonnington and kissed by his mother before climbing into his car from fourth on the grid.

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Verstappen Wins Mexico Race

Verstappen claimed his sixth win in Mexico, fighting off Lewis Hamilton at a second race start to take a third victory in four races and move to second in the standings, 119 points behind Antonelli. Hamilton had ended a 1,197-day wait for pole on Saturday, pipping George Russell, the two Britons the only drivers who could have prevented the coronation had Antonelli failed to score.

Hamilton was furious after a first-lap scuffle with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who elbowed into the lead around the outside at turn four, running over the grass and sending Hamilton wobbling. Hamilton said: Pushed out by my own team-mate. He added: He should just give the positions back. and later: The stewards are basically handing Charles this win. Leclerc was given a five-second penalty.

Russell, who banged into Isack Hadjar, was hit with a 10-second penalty. Leclerc had almost a five-second lead on Verstappen when they pitted after 27 laps, with Verstappen emerging ahead once the penalty was served. Hamilton stopped the next lap, rejoining 3.3 seconds behind Leclerc. Antonelli led and extended his first stint until lap 44, rejoining fourth.

The next lap Valtteri Bottas thumped into the barriers, his front-left suspension failing down the straight, triggering a safety car. Antonelli said: Ah f k, man. Hamilton pitted but the race was red-flagged for barrier repairs. Hamilton, promoted ahead of Antonelli again, said: We have got big problems, man. before storming into the Ferrari garage.

After a 33-minute halt and a second race start with 25 laps to go, a fired-up Hamilton blasted past Leclerc off the line before banging wheels with Verstappen, who stayed ahead. Leclerc locked up and Antonelli pulled off a daring move to charge through, an overtake fitting of a world champion. Later Arvid Lindblad and Oscar Piastri crashed, triggering a safety-car restart that Antonelli navigated before driving through the Foro Sol stadium on the final lap.

Antonelli passed Leclerc to finish on the podium, with Lando Norris fifth ahead of Russell. Mercedes had the dominant car but Russell was heavy title favourite after his rookie season struggles. Antonelli responded to Russell opening win in Melbourne with his maiden F1 success in China, kickstarting a run of five straight wins that gave him a title lead he never relinquished. Few had backed him to storm to the championship with four rounds remaining.

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Antonelli Early Season Struggles

In his rookie season Antonelli struggled with the ground-effect cars and endured poor performances mid-season, raising doubts over whether he would complete it and whether he had been promoted too soon. At the season opener in Australia he crashed in final practice and almost missed qualifying, while Russell won. Fifth in the China sprint, including a penalty for hitting Isack Hadjar, preceded his breakthrough.

He became F1 youngest pole-sitter and converted with an inch-perfect run to win by five seconds from Russell. Victory in Japan after dropping to sixth at the start, aided by a safety car, gave him a championship lead he would not lose. Miami and Canada followed.

In Monaco he saw off a fierce Verstappen charge for pole and won on the streets, holding his nerve through two restarts that erased a 30-second lead, the second a standing start alongside seven-time champion Hamilton. It was his fifth consecutive win, a record run after a debut victory, giving him a 66-point lead over Hamilton and 68 over Russell.

Russell suffered bad luck, including the Suzuka safety car, a pit-lane speeding penalty in Monaco and an engine failure while leading in Canada, and admitted he was not as at home with the car as Antonelli. Antonelli also had misfortune, with an electrical shutdown in Barcelona after passing Russell for second with five laps to go and a wheel shield failure at Silverstone while challenging for the lead, cutting his lead to 25 points.

McLaren and Ferrari both challenged Mercedes during the season. Antonelli has surpassed the youngest champion record by three years and 65 days ahead of previous holder Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton, whom Antonelli replaced at Mercedes, was three years and 39 days older than the Italian when he won the first of his seven crowns. Antonelli thumping win in Austin last weekend made Sunday more routine.

New Champion Crowned

As Day of the Dead celebrations raged across Mexico City, F1 crowned its latest champion, the curly-haired kid from Bologna etching his name alongside the sport immortals.